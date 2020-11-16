Cable Reeling Drum Market 2029: Eminent Players – Simbal, Metreel Limited, PKR Limited, Autoreel Ltd, Pentre Group Ltd

Cable Reeling Drum Market: Introduction

The cable reeling drum is a mechanical equipment utilized for power transmission through cables from junction box located at end or center of the runway of moving machines. The cable reeling drum winding and unwinding the cable automatically in which automatic operations gives desired transmission output with maximum efficiency. The cable reeling drum ensures the required tension in the cable along with accommodation of the total cable on the drum while windings and unwinding of the cable. The Cable reeling drum is widely utilized to carry a variety of cables including low voltage power, medium voltage, fiber optic/data and composite cables for data supply as well as sir, water and hydraulic hosing. The cable reeling drum is having application in the field of Industrial as well as Commercial Segment.

Cable Reeling Drum Market: Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Operational activities in the industrial sector are demanding adequate solution for shifting and lifting operations. The cable reeling drum is mainly used for the various industrial activities for lifting and moving from one place to another. The positive inclination of the industrial sector in the recent era is cited to bolster the demand for cable reeling drum. The accommodation of the cables with proper tension is required for high and low voltage electric cables to transmit the power without losses. The rising requirement for efficient power transmission is expected to boost the growth of the cable reeling drum in the coming decade.

Increasing concerns towards human safety, many nations are compelling some preventive measures for effective overcoming the disastrous situations. The fire hoses are key component winded on the Cable reeling drum. The increasing human safety concern are projected to procuring traction for cable reeling drums. The era of digitalization crating requirement of the cable lines for data transmissions. The growing data cable lines are expected to affect the cable reeling drum market positively in the near future.

Cable Reeling Drum Market: Segmentation

The global Cable Reeling Drum market can be segmented on the basis of its drum drive type, Types of drum, End Use, Drum diameter and Region:

The global Cable Reeling Drum market can be segmented on the basis of its drum drive Type:

Cable Reeling Drum with Counter weight drive

Cable Reeling Drum with Spring drive

Cable Reeling Drum with Sprocket drive

Cable Reeling Drum with stall torque motor drive

The global Cable Reeling Drum market can be segmented on the basis of drum type:

Semi Parallel

Monospiral

Parallel

The global Cable Reeling Drum market can be segmented on the basis of End Use:

Industrial

Commercial

The global Cable Reeling Drum market can be segmented on the basis of Diameter:

Up to 100 mm

100 mm to 300 mm

300 mm to 500 mm

More than 500 mm

Cable Reeling Drum Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to witness a stable demand for cable reeling drum owing to dynamic industrial activities in the regional countries. Europe is expected to register significant growth in the cable reeling drum market due to initiatives such as Digital Agendas for Europe 2025. Accelerating industrial activities and changing manufacturing scenario in East Asia and South Asia are set to become a prominent market for cable reeling drum in recent years. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to observe moderate growth in the global cable reeling drum market. The increasing concern for human safety in many nations such as the U.S., Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, etc., are liekly to boost the demand for cable reeling drum in recent years. Increasing digitalization activities and rising consumption of the data cables in Europe and Oceania are estimated to gaining momentum for cable reeling drum in the near future.

Cable Reeling Drum Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global Cable Reeling Drum market are: