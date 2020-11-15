Fruit Puree Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fruit Puree market.

The global fruit puree market size was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. Shifting consumer preference towards packaged convenience foods at the global level has been driving the market for fruit puree over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing application of fruit puree in several food processing sectors, including bakery, beverages, smoothies, confectionary, baby foods, dairy, and frozen products, is expected to increase the fruit puree demand in the upcoming years. The food and beverage industry has been expanding significantly owing to the favorable trade policies and growing population, which has widened the scope of fruit puree, especially as a healthy alternative to sweeteners and artificial ingredients across the food processing industry.

Furthermore, improving food-processing technologies will enhance the production capacities of the food manufacturers, which will affect the fruit puree demand over the world. In addition, the increasing number of consumers eating out is expected to increase the market growth in the upcoming years. Growing urban population, along with rising working-class parents, has propelled the demand for pre-prepared or processed baby food. As a result, fruit puree has gained remarkable utility in the infant and toddler food and their diet owing to its high nutritional value. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of packaged juice in daily breakfast in developed countries, such as U.S. and Germany, has boosted the demand for fruit puree among consumers of all ages. Over the past few years, consumers have been opting for sugar free products in order to avoid health issues, including diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, and metabolic syndrome. This has opened up new avenues for the fruit puree manufacturers in the industry.

Implementation of stringent government regulations, import barriers, and antidumping laws are expected to hinder the growth of the market for fruit puree in the upcoming years. However, the administration bodies have imposed strong guidelines on the use of artificial ingredients and chemicals in several food products, which will offer a strong outlook for the industry players. Moreover, an increase in the consumption of canned and packaged food, along with a wide retail network, has been enhancing product availability and distribution, which will positively affect the fruit puree market growth in the upcoming years.

Application Insights: Global Fruit Puree Market

The beverages application segment held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2019. Fruit puree is widely used in the juice industry. Urban lifestyle, scarcity of cooking time, and increasing health concerns have raised the demand for packaged juices. This, in turn, has been widening the scope of fruit puree in the beverage industry. Consumers preference for a smooth texture and strong taste has been shaping the juice and its ingredient industry in both developed and developing countries across the globe.

The baby food application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing number of health conscious and working parents is expected to fuel the demand for infant foods, and hence the application of fruit puree. Over the past few years, parents have been opting for low-calorie and natural complementary foods for their babies. This trend will widen the opportunity for fruit puree in the baby food industry in the upcoming years.

Product Insights: Global Fruit Puree Market

The tropical and exotic segment lead the market with more than 35.0% share of the total revenue in 2019. Banana, mango, pineapple, papaya, and guava are popular fruits in this segment. Moreover, banana is the most consumed tropical fruit in the world, which is majorly consumed as fresh or as crushed for bakery, confectionery, functional beverages, and infant food. Similarly, mango is widely used in the juice, nectar, ice cream, and baby food industries. In addition, the easy availability of these fruits, along with increasing consumer inclination towards exotic flavored foods and beverages, has been fueling the segment growth across the globe.

The citrus fruit puree segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its high nutrient and vitamin content. Consumers are increasingly opting for orange and lemon juice, which has been boosting the demand for citrus products in the beverage industry. As a result, companies have been introducing fruit purees in the citrus segment. For instance, in March 2020, Oregon Fruit Products launched its Lemon Puree. This puree has a pale-yellow color, smooth consistency, and bright flavor. It is expected to appeal to the producers of cider, beer, spirits, sodas, mead, wine, and kombucha, especially as spring and summertime drinks.

Regional Insights: Global Fruit Puree Market

Asia Pacific lead the market for fruit puree in 2019 with more than 35.0% share of the global revenue due to the large consumer base of fruit puree and easy availability of raw materials, including mangoes, bananas, and tomatoes. Furthermore, this region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing purchasing power of the consumers and expansion of the food service sector are the key factors driving the market in the region. In addition, increasing application of fruit puree in the food processing industries, such as infant formula, smoothies, snacks, yogurts, dressings, and ice creams, is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Companies have been expanding their businesses in the region targeting the ice cream, baby food, and bakery producers. For instance, in September 2017, Freshcut, S.L. announced to export its Galifresh purees in Asia. The company predicts a wide opportunity in countries, such as China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Fruit Puree Market

Key industry players are engaging in merger and acquisition strategies and introducing new products in order to strengthen their position and expand their market share. For instance, in April 2019, Dohler acquired the majority share of Zumos Catalano Aragoneses S.A. (ZUCASA), a Spain-based juices, purees, and concentrates producer. Dohler will operate ZUCASAs juice production plant situated in the Huesca through its Dohler Fraga S.L. subsidiary. This acquisition has expanded and diversified its stone fruits, apples, and pears product lines. Some of the prominent players in the fruit puree market include:

Fenix S. A.

Dohler

Ingredion Inc. (Kerr Concentrates)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

DENNICK FRUITSOURCE, LLC

CHINA KUNYU INDUSTRIAL CO., LIMITED

Grunewald GmbH

Tree Top

Uren Food Group Limited

Freshcut, S.L

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global fruit puree market report based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Tropical & Exotic

Citrus

Berries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Beverages

Bakery & Snacks

Baby Food

Others

