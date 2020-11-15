Impact Of Outbreak Of Covid-19 On Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Opportunities: In-Depth Analysis On Forthcoming Development And Forecasts To 2026

The fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market reached $1 bn in evaluation in 2018. It is expected to register even more promising growth during 2018-2026, as the growth of cosmetics and personal care products promises to create new opportunities for players.

The rising demand for natural products, and significant potential of shea butter in main applications like anti-aging, smooth skin, among others are expected to drive robust demand for products in the near future. Moreover, rising digitalization is also expected to help expansion of the market in new areas with less stringent regulatory environment, and considerable growth of the fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market.

Social Media Influencers to Play a Key Role in Growth

The growth of social media has created several challenges as well as opportunities for the growth of the fractionated shea butter cosmetics and personal care market. On one hand, social media has led to significant expansion of existing information to new customer base. On the other hand, social media has also been key to reaching new customers in a cost-effective manner. Traditional means of advertising like TV channels were extremely costly, and while becoming increasingly ineffective at drawing young consumers. The growth of social media influencers trend is likely to drive new cost-effective opportunities in the market in the near future. The rise of social media, and adoption of the medium from big brands like L’Oreal, tech-savvy nature of new consumers will likely drive new opportunities for growth, especially for new players with natural products.

Shea Butter Promises a Major Addition to Traditional Skincare

With the growth of information, and increased concerns about artificial substances in skincare, the traditional skincare practice is increasingly under scrutiny. Moreover, growth of natural substances, thanks to the advent of social media are increasingly making their mark in the marketplace with growing demand, and various effective alternatives. The growth of shea butter is likely to create significant opportunities for players, thanks to its rising status with multiple effects, and increased demand. Moreover, it also promises to provide protection from UV radiation, a major concern in urban areas. The growing demand for shea butter and its derivaties are expected to drive significant growth for the fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market.

Credible Research to Promote Growth in the Near Future

Rising research in personal care supports the various healing, anti-aging effects of fractionated shea butter. Shea butter is considered effective for treating sunburns, allergies, frostbites, among several other common skin illnesses. The growing demand for shea butter in a wide range of applications, and its growing popularity among informed consumer group are expected to drive significant growth in the near future.

