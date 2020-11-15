Green Roof Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Green Roof market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Green Roof Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Green Roof market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Green Roof Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Global Green Roof Market

The global green roof market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 06% from 2021 to 2027. A Green roof, also known as a living or vegetated roof, incorporates multiple layers, such as waterproofing membrane and protective layer, on the traditional roof. Rising awareness about these systems across various application areas is driving the growth of this market. Moreover, tax benefits offered to private companies by governments across the globe for the adoption of green roofing materials are expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. In November 2019, the New York Department of Buildings announced that all new buildings and existing buildings in the city undergoing major roof renovations will have solar photovoltaic systems, living roof systems, or a combination of both. The implementation of the new regulation is projected to result in the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Expansion of residential construction sector on account of the growing population coupled with the improved standard of living is projected to result in increased product adoption, thereby driving the market over the forecast period. In addition, rapid industrialization in the emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific, is projected to stimulate the product demand to minimize air pollution.

The industry participants follow direct product distribution channels along with third-party maintenance service providers, thereby maintaining operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the business. In addition, market players are engaged in providing training sessions related to installation and maintenance of living roofs to the architects and contract managers.

Lack of proper designing layout and guidelines for the installation of living roofs is expected to pose a threat to the market growth. In addition, unfavorable climatic conditions like extreme heat in regions, such as the Middle East, are likely to limit industry growth. Moreover, low maintenance facilities are anticipated to further pose a challenging environment for market growth.

Type Insights: Global Green Roof Market

Extensive type is expected to account for more than half of the overall market share by 2027. Easy installation of extensive green roof systems along with rising environmental concerns is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment. The planting medium for these systems ranges from 1.6 to 6.0 inches deep. An extensive green roof is majorly used in residential buildings, sheds, and garages. The product has a simple installation process and is often added to the existing roofs. Major plants used are drought-tolerant sedums and grasses as they require little water and are shallow-rooted.

The intensive type is also one of the most popular categories that recorded a demand valued at USD 178.9 million in 2020 and is likely to expand further at the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2027. Evolving trend of urban roof farms, vegetable farms, and rooftop farms across the globe is projected to generate the demand for intensive living roofs. An intensive green roof system is characterized by a variety of vegetation that ranges from herbs to small trees. This vegetation requires professional maintenance coupled with an advanced living roof irrigation system. These systems are used in applications ranging from personal home gardens to full-scale public parks.

Application Insights: Global Green Roof Market

In 2019, commercial applications accounted for the largest green roofs market share and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period. Living roof helps in mitigating the negative effects of the urban hardscape by reintroducing a natural landscape without making major changes to the citys infrastructure.

Commercial sector, which includes shopping malls & complexes, schools, offices, and government buildings, is one of the major application segments of living roofs. Intensive green roof systems are majorly used in commercial sector.

Residential application segment is expected to register a notable CAGR from 2020 to 2027 supplemented by rising demand for residential buildings on account of rising global population. Green roofing is beneficial for homeowners in improving the aesthetic features and air quality. Moreover, these systems promote the usage of recycled materials as the growing medium.

The use of living roof in residential sector helps in retaining and modifying the temperature of rainwater and acts as a natural filter. The residential application segment is further expected to witness significant growth on account of the increasing awareness among people about the need for environmental protection.

Regional Insights: Global Green Roof Market

Europeled the global market in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the projected period. This growth is attributed to the research and innovation policies by the European Commission for implementing nature-based solutions. Germany is witnessing a notable product demand since the government in the country is continuously designing and encouraging living roof policies.

For instance, the funding program for greening measures implemented in Stuttgart city of Germany has supported the installation of green walls and roofs, thereby positively influencing the overall market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a notable growth over the forecast period on account of rising number of construction activities in countries, such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, rapid urbanization in the region is anticipated to benefit the market growth.

Skyrise Greenery Program launched in the region, that encourages the installation of living roofs on residential and commercial buildings, is projected to promote the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, cities such as Tokyo and Hong Kong are developing living roof policies to tackle the growing environmental issues.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Green Roof Market

Top companies are continuously improving the design and performance characteristics of the green roofs to maintain a strong foothold in the market. Companies are also increasingly investing in research & development to introduce low-maintenance living roof systems thereby minimizing the overall cost. In addition, the companies are engaged in strengthening their market positions by adding new and advanced product offerings to the end users. Some of the prominent players in the green roof market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Green Roof Market Report

Optigreen International AG

Green Roof Blocks

Axter Ltd.

Sempergreen

Bauder Ltd.

ZinCo GmbH

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global green roof market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Extensive

Intensive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Green Roof in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Green Roof Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580