Hand Wash Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hand Wash market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hand Wash Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hand Wash market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hand Wash Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Hand Wash Market

The global hand wash market size was valued at USD 5.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing awareness related to the role of hand hygiene in infection control is one of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, an increase in the number of influenza-like diseases, such as COVID-19, has been raising the importance of regular hand wash practices among people across the globe. The growing urgency of frequent handwashing behavior has set the tone for the market.

Researches from a large number of renowned healthcare institutes prove that cleaning hand reduces the spread of all types of germs. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, one should wash hands with soap and water whenever possible as regular cleaning reduces the amounts of germs and chemicals on hands. Similarly, based on a recent research pertaining to COVID-19 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in February 2020, improving the rates of handwashing by travelers passing through just 10 of the worlds leading airports could significantly reduce the spread of many infectious diseases.

Practicing constant hand wash is considered to be one of the easiest and most effective methods of preventing common diseases and infections. Hands are mindlessly used for touching other people, objects, and our own selves and therefore, a strong focus has been laid on ensuring the cleanliness of hands when it comes to preventing the spread of disease-carrying germs.

Hand wash products have been gaining traction among consumers as these products have been considered to be more impactful for providing deep hand cleaning as compared to other alcohol-based disinfectants and sanitizers. According to a research by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), hand sanitizers can reduce the number of microbes on hands in some conditions, however, they do not eliminate all types of germs, such as cryptosporidium, norovirus, and clostridium difficile, which can cause severe diarrhea. On the other hand, washing certainly reduces the maximum amounts of germs, pesticides, dirt, and metals from the hand.

Manufacturers of hand wash products have been constantly trying to make their products appealing to a large consumer base by focusing on including earth-friendly and plant-based organic ingredients in the product. For instance, The Caldrea Companys brand Mrs. Meyers Clean Day offers liquid hand soap made with essential oils, aloe vera, and olive oil as well as offers clear floral scent, such as lavender and rose. This is in consonance with increasing acceptability of natural products in other industries, such as food and beverage and personal care industry. Moreover, the word organic in itself has been one of the key factors driving the sales of these products.

Distribution Channel Insights: Hand Wash Market

Hypermarkets emerged as the largest distribution channel with more than 39.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. These stores attract a large number of consumers and are usually located in the central parts of the city. Consumers generally visit these stores on weekends and holidays with the intention of full-fledged household shopping and also tend to buy skincare and personal hygiene products.

Some of the major retail giants operating in the market are Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, and Target Corporation. They are increasing their store locations across lucrative markets, including Germany, U.K. China, India, and the U.S., to expand their customer base. For instance, according to a press release by Target Brands, Inc., the company is planning to add seven more stores in the U.S. by 2021. An increasing number of offline stores is expected to expand the scope of hypermarkets over the foreseeable future.

E-commerce channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the high convenience offered by this medium. The availability of a wide range of hand wash products with special pricing and great discounts is a key factor enhancing the segment growth. Additionally, increasing internet penetration, coupled with high utilization of mobile phones for online shopping, has influenced manufacturers to promote and sell their products through online retailers, such as Amazon and JD.com, worldwide without the need for an end to end distributor in a specific region.

End-use Insights: Hand Wash Market



The commercial category led the hand wash market and accounted for more than 61.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. An increasing number of hospitals, healthcare centers, and restaurants is a major factor boosting segment growth. The common practice of washing hands before the treatment of the first patient, in between each patient, and at the completion of the day has been considered to be an effective measure to interrupt the transfer of germs and pathogens by all healthcare professionals.

The residential segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. Consuming food with contaminated hands is expected to result in gastrointestinal infections and increase the risk of contracting diseases, such as salmonella, e-coli, and diarrhea. It may also lead to respiratory illnesses and infections, like adenovirus and hand-foot-mouth disease. Manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Amway, and Procter & Gamble have been categorically marketing and advertising their products focusing on the aforementioned scenarios, thereby boosting the segment growth.

Regional Insights: Hand Wash Market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of more than 32.0% in 2019. Increasing cases of diseases, such as influenza, in the region is one of the important factors fueling the growth of the market. According to a December 2017 report by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, death rates owing to influenza-related conditions have been increasing considerably in the Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Cleaning hands properly through regular hand wash can significantly reduce the risk of these contagious diseases.

Europe is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 as a result of the changing consumer viewpoint towards hand hygiene and overall health owing to recent COVID-19 virus spread cases in the region. Furthermore, historically, this region has been prone to diseases, such as avian flu and H1N1 disease, thus significantly increasing the demand for hand wash products.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Hand Wash Market

The global market has been characterized by the presence of various regional and multinational companies. Major manufacturers are adopting various market methods including the introduction of a new product line, expansion of distribution channels, and innovative social concern strategies, to capture the maximum market share and expand their customer base across the globe.

For instance, Unilevers brand lifebuoy, which specializes in hand care products, has been constantly focusing on promoting handwashing behavior change. The company aims to change the hygiene behavior of 1 billion people in more than 29 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America by promoting the benefits of handwashing by the end of 2020. Such practices have increased the visibility of hand wash products in suburban and rural areas of these countries, which is expected to enhance the product demand. Some of the prominent players in the hand wash market include:

Key companies Profiled: Hand Wash Market Report

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Lion Corporation

The Caldrea Company

Henkel Corporation

3M

Medline Industries, Inc.

Amway

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hand wash market report on the basis of end use, distribution channel, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hypermarkets

Retailers

E-commerce

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hand Wash in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hand Wash Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580