Heated Mattress Pads Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global heated mattress pads market size was valued at USD 256.5 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027. Rising demand for comfort and luxury among consumers is triggering increasing prominence of product premiumization in bedding products, which is positively affecting the sales of heated mattress pads. In addition, high preference towards therapeutic mattresses as an aid to provide healing or rejuvenating sleep quality is gathering greater traction towards the adoption of heated bedding products, thereby boosting the demand for heated mattress pads among consumers.

Shifting consumer preference towards high-end lifestyle products, along with rising demand for customization and sustainability, is likely to create opportunities in the market for heated mattress pads. Thus, owing to the sustainability of these products and cost-effectiveness, people particularly in the western countries derive greater demand for heated mattress pads in order to curb lower temperatures during winter season. According to a blog by Build It Solar, electric heated mattress pads consume about 0.25 kWh electricity per night or 91 kWh per year which results in an electricity cost of USD 9.1 per year at 10 cents KWH. While, according to a blog by SFGate, an electric room heater costs USD 2.4 per night, incurring a cost of USD 876 per year. Thus, lower cost of electricity incurred by electric mattress pads as well as convenience of heat settings has positively influenced consumers towards the adoption of the product.

Increased prominence towards high degree of product premiumization in the market is substantially contributing to the rising demand for heated mattress pads among consumers, as they seek safety, quality, coziness, durability, and reliability. In addition, high instances of low temperatures throughout the year in the regions including North America and Europe have influenced a great number of consumers to adopt this cost-effective, portable, and convenient product. For instance, in Western Europe, two cities in the U.K. top the list of coldest climates including Leeds and Glasgow.

Furthermore, several benefits offered by these heated mattress pads have also strengthened the demand of the product among consumers with various physical pains. It helps in reducing the pain associated with sore muscles, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other ailments. The heated mattress pads also reduce allergies and sinus issues. However, risks associated with the product for people with medical problems such as diabetes prove a decline in the adoption of heated mattress pads. Diabetic patients often lose some feeling in legs or arms and are likely to sustain burn in case the mattress pad has turned too warm.

Application Insights: Heated Mattress Pads Market

In terms of revenue, household applications lead the market with a revenue share of 57.3% in 2019. This high share is attributable to the increasing availability of premium heated bedding products with numerous functional benefits. In addition, the demand for bedding in residential end-use has been growing significantly, which, in turn, is likely to propel segment growth. Increasing spending on bedding products that provide relaxed and rejuvenated sleeping experience is driving the segment growth. Also, increasing prominence towards therapeutic relief while sleeping as an aid to relax muscles, ease tension, and promote blood flow through heat therapy have added increased penetration of heated mattress pads among residential consumers.

The hotel application segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% in the heated mattress pads market from 2020 to 2027. Growth in the travel and tourism industry is likely to propel the demand for heated bedding in hotels, thereby boosting the application of heated mattress pads. A total of 1,500 new hotel construction projects in Europe are in pipeline, wherein by 2019, around 270 new hotels and resorts are expected to open, having more than 38,000 new rooms. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of hotels end-user segment. Germany, the U.K., and France are the major countries that are expected to witness new constructions, thereby driving the demand for bedding in hotels over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Distribution Channel Insights: Heated Mattress Pads Market

In terms of revenue, offline distribution channel lead the market with a revenue share of 58.9% in 2019. Offline distribution channel is gaining prominence as it facilitates the consumers to have a first-hand look of the products, which helps in the easy inspection of the quality, settings, and specifications. With the help of traditional brick and mortar stores, the various brands have been able to create a unique experience for the customers. Moreover, the presence of an in-store associate helps in practically understanding the product, thereby making an appropriate selection. Some of the prominent offline channels operating in the market for heated mattress pads include supermarkets and hypermarkets, company retail stores, and multi-brand stores. Availability of a wide range of fabrics offered by different brands, such as cotton and polyester and ability to compare the prices and product attributes are some of the factors that are expected to have a positive impact on market growth

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027. Major online channels include company portals and e-commerce websites. The online segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the increasing number of online shoppers who prefer various e-commerce platforms. The availability of exclusive products and their first pieces were some of the factors that are likely to propel the sales through company portals. However, the availability of alternative options such as e-commerce websites and start-up e-retailers has been out powering the growth of the company portals segment. Discount prices, festive sales, and a wide range of products in e-commerce websites are expected to result in a slow rate of sales through company portals.

Regional Insights: Heated Mattress Pads Market

North America lead the market with a revenue share of 50.2% in 2019. This is attributable to the higher instances of low temperatures witnessed in the region, which ask people to heat their surroundings, particularly room and beds for comfort and convenient sleeping. For instance, during the winter season, the temperature in Canada goes up to -40 degrees Celsius. In addition, increasing instances of lower back pain among consumers in Canada have developed prominence toward heated bedding as a measure of therapeutic mattress, which are increasing the demand for heated mattress pads in the region. According to a report published in May 2018 by the Canadian Chiropractic Association, 5 in 10 people in Canada suffered from lower back pain in 6- month period.

Asia Pacific region is growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, generating a revenue of USD 71.6 million by 2027. Robust growth in infrastructural development across the emerging economies of India and China is paving the way for increased investments in various sectors, particularly hospitality including hotels and hospitals. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2017, travel and tourism contributed directly to the regions economy which was around USD 714.0 billion. This scenario is expected to propel the demand for quality bedding products, thereby boosting the application of heated mattress pads in the commercial sectors.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Heated Mattress Pads Market

The market for heated mattress pads is highly competitive in nature. Key companies are focusing on expanding their product lines and are adopting innovative technologies owing to meet consumer demand for custom furniture products.

In addition, increasing product availability by retailers at discounted and competitive prices is fueling market growth as well as penetration of the product services across residential as well as commercial settings. For instance, Walmart offers a heated mattress pad by Sunbeam for as low as USD 23.0 which is normally priced at USD 57.0. The company also offers other heated mattress pads with additional features such as water resistance and auto-shutoff. Some of the prominent players in the heated mattress pads market include:

Electro Warmth

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Sleep Number Corporation

Kryo Inc.

Biddeford

TUCK.COM LLC

Therapedic International

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Perfect Fit

Delutti, Inc.

Electro Warmth

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Sleep Number Corporation

Kryo Inc.

Biddeford

TUCK.COM LLC

Therapedic International

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Perfect Fit

Delutti, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global heated mattress pads market report on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Offline

Online

