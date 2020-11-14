Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hormone Replacement Therapy market.

The global hormone replacement therapy market size was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Hormone replacement is recommended for replenishing the hormones in the human body when the hormone levels in the body drop as compared to the standard levels required for the proper functioning of the body.

Hormonal imbalance disorders, including menopause, are the key factors driving the market for hormone replacement therapy. The female body undergoes several types of hormonal changes. Hormone levels get altered with growing age, leading to various disorders and diseases.

Certain challenges faced due to hormonal imbalance are weight gain, fatigue, memory decline, low libido, and muscle loss. Menopausal females are the leading population base influencing the market. The average starting age of menopause amongst women is around 45 to 50 years. In menopausal women, the hormonal levels of progesterone & estrogen decrease considerably.

According to the studies conducted by agencies such as the Rose Research, the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), and Therapeutic MD, around one million women in the U.S. are currently opting for hormone replacement therapy and the number is expected to reach around 2.5 million in the near future. The increasing number of women who are about to reach menopause along with the widening of the menopausal window to 40 to 55 years is expected to lead the hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market.

Product Insights: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

The product segment includes therapies for estrogen, testosterone, human growth hormone, and thyroid hormones. The estrogen hormone replacement therapy segment lead the overall market for hormone replacement therapy in terms of revenue share in 2019. Estrogen replacement therapy is used in women during post-menopause or hysterectomy and help them maintain the hormonal balance. Estrogen-based products have been studied to generate the largest number of prescriptions thus making it the largest segment.

Human growth hormone therapy is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of growth deficiencies, particularly in infants. According to a survey organized by the WHO, about 15 million newborns are born premature and approximately 85% of these infants are not fully developed. In adults, the hormone therapy is provided for conditions such as short bowel syndrome and pituitary tumors.Key market players involved in the development of drugs used in these therapies are Roche, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Merck, and Novartis (Sandoz).

Route of Administration Insights: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

On the bases of the route of administration, the market for hormone replacement therapy is segmented into parenteral, oral tablets, transdermal patches, and others. The parenteral segment lead the overall market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The oral route of administration is mostly preferred for testosterone drugs. The other segment is inclusive of products such as vaginal creams, implants, vaginal rings, and vaginal tablets.

Type of Disease Insights: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

In the type of disease segment, menopause is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. According to the statistics provided by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, around 6,000 women reach menopause daily.

The presence of various branded and generic drugs and increasing awareness among women are anticipated to be the integral impact of rendering drivers. Rising number of women who are about to reach menopause and widening menopausal window from 40 to 55 years is driving the segment.

Regional Insights: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

North America lead the overall market for hormone replacement therapy in terms of revenue share in 2019. Factors such as innovation in the drug delivery systems, development of new formulations, and rising target population within North America are expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The NIH states that half of the postmenopausal women have used HRT at least once. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness levels and rising focus of healthcare providers on the eradication of hormonal deficiencies are expected to increase the growth of the market within the region.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Share Insights: Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

The market is characterized by the increasing number of approvals, expansions through acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, Mylan Laboratories acquired of Famy Care for USD 750 million in February 2015. Post the acquisition, Mylan undertook the female health business inclusive of the production of hormone replacement drugs, contraceptives, and Intra-Uterine Devices (IUD). The key players in this market for hormone replacement therapy are

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan Laboratories

Merck and Co.

Novo Nordisk

Bayer Healthcare

Eli Lilly

Genentech.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hormone replacement therapy market report based on product, route of administration, type of disease, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Others

Type of Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

