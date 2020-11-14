I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the I&I Cleaning Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the I&I Cleaning Chemicals market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market size was valued at USD 38.1 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for general purpose cleaners along with the growing consumption of disinfectants and sanitizers from the healthcare sector is expected to drive the market over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increasing product demand from the food sector owing to food-borne illness coupled with environmental cleaning in line with the healthcare sector to prevent healthcare-associated infections is projected to foster product consumption. Additionally, growing awareness pertaining to workplace hygiene in the developing nations is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals.

Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals are the cleaners intended for routine cleaning of industrial facilities, institutions, and offices. The growth of the market will continue in developed and developing regions with increasing environmental and safety regulations. Recent COVID-19 outbreak is projected to further increase the use of the product in janitorial/sanitation applications.

Raw Material Insights

Surfactants led the market and accounted for more than a 28.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Surfactants are a diversified range of compounds that lower the surface tension between two interacting surfaces of liquid-solid, gas-liquid or liquid-liquid. Owing to this property, surfactants are widely utilized as detergents, wetting agents, dispersants, foaming agents, and emulsifiers. End-use industries that account for large-scale utilization of surfactants include household cleaning, industrial cleaning, institutional cleaning, personal care, and fabric softeners.

Chlor-alkali derived products find their use in detergent formulations for industrial and institutional cleaning. Increasing consumption of caustic soda as a degreaser in industrial cleaning is projected to drive product demand in extended run. Additionally, chlorine-based disinfectants, bleaches, and germicides are likely to generate the demand for Chlor-alkali in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Solvents are typically used in floor care, vehicle care, and industrial products. They are also used in detergent formulations. Humans having high exposure to certain solvents can experience detrimental health effects due to certain chemicals. Hence, to a certain extent, regulatory policies preventing hazardous chemicals being used in direct contact applications are expected to challenge segment growth. However, growing demand for alcohol and ether-based products in industrial cleaning applications is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Product Insights: I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

General purpose cleaners led the market and accounted for more than 65.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. General purpose cleaners include products suitable for cleaning wide variety of surfaces such as faucets, countertops, and food contact surfaces. Such type of product is commonly used as degreaser and cleaner in various institutional buildings such as offices, schools, and libraries. Consumers generally opt for multibuy to reduce costs and increase their area of application rather than buying specialized products. Such a factor is projected to positively influence product demand.

High product demand from the healthcare sector along with growing consumption of sanitizers at workplaces is projected to drive the market for I&I cleaning chemicals. Also, strict hygiene standards within the healthcare industry are further expected to drive product demand over the forecast period. In 2019, laundry care products emerged prominently in Europe and Asia Pacific. This is attributable to extensive use of commercial laundry facilities and large textile industry in China. Besides, these regions also have a significant market for cleaning workplace uniforms. Such a factor is projected to drive laundry care products in institutional and industrial sectors over the forecast period.



End-use Insights: I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market



Commercial end-use led the market and accounted for more than 65.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Commercial end-use includes the use of cleaning chemicals at food service stations, retail stores, healthcare facilities, laundry care facilities, and institutional buildings such as offices, schools, libraries, universities.

In 2019, healthcare emerged as the largest commercial end-user in the market for I&I cleaning chemicals. This is attributable to high frequency of cleaning driving high consumption of cleaners. In addition, prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is projected to further drive the product demand.

Major manufacturing sectors include food and beverage processing, metal manufacturing and fabrication, and cleaning of the electronic component. Cleaning of food processing plant in line with improving food safety is projected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, metal manufacturing and fabrication segment are projected to grow at fastest rate owing to extensive use of industrial cleaners in improving reliability and performance of fabrication process.

Regional Insights: I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

North America lead the market and accounted for over 33.0% share of global revenue in 2019. The growth in the region can be attributed to consumers high awareness and collective efforts in hygiene maintenance. Also, stringent hygiene standards within institutional and industrial sector are projected to drive regional growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period This is attributable to growing product consumption from laundry, food and beverage, and manufacturing sector in China and Japan. Increasing adoption of hygiene standards in the region is further expected to drive the market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the region over the forecast period.

High growth in the manufacturing sector of China along with growing foreign direct investment in India is projected to drive industrial cleaning chemicals in the Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are the major regional markets for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. The product has witnessed a high adoption rate in developed economies such as Germany, U.K., and the U.S. in comparison to other emerging economies globally.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

The market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers. High competition concerning the final prices of the product and shifting focus of manufacturers on increased utilization of bio-based products indicates highly competitive rivalry.

Manufacturers have inclined toward manufacturing application-specific products in order to fulfill the specifications required by various consumers. For instance, Croda International Plc offers ingredients and also formulates products specific to Clean in Peace (CIP) and bottle washing applications. Also, several changes in dispensing equipment and packaging are projected to provide competitive edge in gaining share in the market for I&I cleaning chemicals.

Major companies have established brands that have a prominent presence in the market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. In addition to the global distribution network, which exists for these key players are anticipated to have a prominent share in the market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. Some of the prominent players in the industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals market include:

Key companies Profiled: I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market Report

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

BASF SE

Clariant

3M

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Croda International Plc

Albemarle Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Stepan Company

Westlake Chemical Corporation;

Solvay

Dow

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market report on the basis of raw material, product, end use, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Chlor-Alkali

Caustic Soda

Chlorine

Soda Ash

Surfactants

Non-Ionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Anionic

Solvent

Alcohols

Hydrocarbons

Chlorinated

Ethers

Other

Phosphate

Biocides

Other

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

General Purpose Cleaners

Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Laundry Care Products

Vehicle Wash Products

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Commercial

Food Service

Retail

Healthcare

Laundry Care

Institutional Buildings

Other

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage Processing

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Electronic Components

Other

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on I&I Cleaning Chemicals in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580