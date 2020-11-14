India Home Healthcare Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the India Home Healthcare market.

The India home healthcare market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2021 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to the need for better quality postoperative and primary care and advancement in technologies. Growing geriatric population and disposable income are other factors expected to fuel the market over the forecast period 2021-2027. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic and lifestyle diseases are expected to increase healthcare spending in India over the next 25 years. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with the need for better primary and postoperative care, is likely to drive the market growth in the country. Companies are expanding their service offerings to maintain and increase market share. Portea Medical offers geriatric care inclusive of physiotherapy, palliative care, primary care, and postoperative care.

Developments in technology coupled with increasing demand are likely to drive the market growth in India. Several companies have ventured into delivery of medicines, further contributing to the patient-centric advantages of in-home care. According to a survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), 54% of people preferred laboratory tests, delivery of medicines, and nursing care at home. Patients are comparing homecare models with at-home services provided by other sectors, such as entertainment, banking, and retail.

The number of patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus and have respiratory issues is significantly high and increasing at an alarming rate. In severe cases, COVID-19 may cause Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), which leads to significant lung damage. With the ongoing pandemic and Indias strict lockdown, home healthcare services are a safer and cost-effective alternative to hospital services for non-emergent cases. Patients suffering from chronic diseases, such as cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), arthritis, and diabetes, might not prefer to visit the hospital.

Services Insights

Based on services, the India home healthcare market is segmented into skilled and unskilled homecare. The skilled segment lead the market in 2019 with over 85% revenue share due to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising demand for quality and affordable care. Skilled services such as nursing care and physician/ primary care services offer continuous and coordinated care services for home-bound patients recovering from an acute injury or illness. Moreover, these services avoid unnecessary hospital stays for patients and family caregivers and reduce significant medical spending by providing the same quality of care at a reduced cost.

Unskilled homecare services include grooming, bathing, dressing, personal care, and other daily living aids at home. It also includes homemaker tasks such as laundry, meal preparation, and house cleaning. These services are witnessing robust growth as they cover the gaps in care and help address the unmet needs that are not covered under skilled care. In addition, the growing demand for personalized care and increase in disposable income contributes to the segment growth.

Equipment Insights: India Home Healthcare Market

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into therapeutic, diagnostic, and mobility assist. Therapeutic segment held the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2019. Home respiratory therapy equipment lead the therapeutic segment owing to increasing demand for treatment and assessment of cardiopulmonary disorders such as bronchitis, asthma, COPD, and others. It includes equipment such as C-PAP, Bi-PAP, ventilators, and nebulizers. Koninklijke Philips, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., and Healthgenie.in are some of the key distributors in the country.

Diagnostics accounted for around 35% revenue share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Technologically advanced products that enable accurate and timely diagnosis such as strapless heart rate monitor, iPhone heart-rate monitor, and TQR heart rate watches are likely to propel the segment growth. Further, increasing patient awareness and health consciousness is also likely to boost growth.

Mobility assistive equipment is designed to provide basic mobility. It includes wheelchairs, home medical furniture, and walking assist devices. The overall mobility assistive market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of trauma, arthritis and mobility impairments, growing geriatric population, and rising incidence of orthopedic disorders and physical disabilities.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: India Home Healthcare Market

The market in India is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of several local and national players. With increasing demand, companies are expanding their operations. For instance, Nightingales Home Health Services recently launched its operations in Chennai. Portea Medical is offering at-home COVID-19 testing services to expand its service offerings. Moreover, the market is largely unregulated, which may lead to unfair competition and hostile takeovers.

Companies can promote home healthcare as a clinically safer choice for postsurgical recovery and for traditional inpatient services, including ICU services and dialysis/ chemotherapy, which require greater clinical supervision. Mature market players can form Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to tap into the rural market. Various leaders in the healthcare sector have recommended fiscal and non-fiscal interventions for certain sectors, with a primary focus on services sectors such as homecare, pathology labs, MedTech, insurance, and hospital diagnostics. Some of the key players operating in the India home healthcare market are:

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the India home healthcare market report based on equipment and services:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Therapeutic

Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Insulin Delivery Devices

Home IV Pumps

Home Dialysis Equipment

Other Therapeutic Equipment

Diagnostic

Diabetic Care Unit

BP Monitors

Multi para Diagnostic Monitors

Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

Other Self-monitoring Equipment

Apnea and Sleep Monitors

Holter Monitors

Heart Rate Meters

Other Diagnostic Equipment

Mobility Assist

Wheel Chair

Home Medical Furniture

Walking Assist Devices

