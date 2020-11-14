Interactive Display Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Interactive Display market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Interactive Display Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Interactive Display market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Global Interactive Display Market

The global interactive display market size was valued at USD 22.95 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2027. The study comprises interactive kiosk, interactive video walls, interactive table, interactive monitors, and interactive whiteboard. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, primarily owing to increasing demand for digital classrooms as well as growing adoption of interactive displays, such as video walls and tables. These interactive video walls and interactive tables are used at transit spaces/public transportation, such as railway stations and airports.

The interactive or touchscreen display is a display unit that accepts user commands with the help of a finger or stylus in place of peripheral devices, such as a mouse or keyboard. Additionally, the interactive display includes screens that project information, such as texts, images, and videos. These display screens are used in various industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education.

Rapidly increasing adoption of touchscreen tables as well as video walls in the hospitality and corporate sectors is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The touchscreen table acts as a menu board to indicate the waiting time of the orders taken from the customer, along with prices and ingredients. Furthermore, the use of touchscreen tables in corporate meetings has been observed to provide a better experience for the clients as well as employees. Use of such technology in offices allows better engagement between employees, management, and clients.

Digitalization in the education sector involving the use of new technologies, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and touchscreen whiteboards and tables, projectors, and kiosks in classrooms, increases student engagement and makes the learning process more interactive, resulting in increased learning retention levels. Moreover, these displays help in maintaining a convenient communication environment that encourages group learning, participation, and creativity in the classroom, along with feedbacks not only between teachers and students but also among the students themselves. Besides, these display technologies permit teachers to include media, games, audio clips, and video clips in their lessons. In the past few years, student preferences have been witnessing a paradigm shift towards digital learning as it allows them to learn through relevant digital content.

Furthermore, factors such as internet penetration and changing preferences towards technology have positively influenced the adoption of touch display technologies. Additionally, rising emphasis on gamification in the education system has boosted the market growth. Gamification is considered to be an influential tool, which improves the medium of delivering lectures by incorporating lessons in the form of games and helps to develop cognitive skills and effective interaction in classrooms. Moreover, it enables the integration of 3D characters and game mechanics into effective courseware to make the learning process more interactive for students.

Display Type Insights: Global Interactive Display Market

Manufacturers majorly offer five types of interactive display screens, namely video wall, table, monitor, kiosk, and whiteboard. The interactive kiosk segment held the largest market share of more than 70.0% in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing demand for interactive self-services in the retail, transportation, and healthcare sectors. Smart vending machines, Automated Teller Machine (ATMs), and other touch-enabled self-service solutions offer a potential way for companies to deliver good consumer service even during rush business hours. Furthermore, increasing use of interactive kiosks in the product/service delivery business has allowed companies to deliver tailored plans at low delivery costs to their clients.

The interactive video wall segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027. The segment is driven by increasing emphasis on the application of touchscreen video walls at healthcare facilities. For instance, touchscreen video walls and monitors are used to deliver key information regarding healthcare facilities and physicians to improve patient experience and service delivery. Furthermore, escalating consumer demand for enhanced resolution in such video walls, supported by pro-technology lifestyles, is driving the product penetration among end users.

Application Insights: Global Interactive Display Market

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, BFSI, corporate, entertainment, education, and others. The BFSI sector lead the market with a share of 32.2% in 2019. Demand for touch-enabled display is anticipated to increase in the retail sector over the coming years owing to the growing trend of touch-based devices and increased usage of the interactive kiosk and interactive table. For instance, several big retail store chains, such as Walmart, have started to use interactive kiosks to display products, along with their pricing and specifications, thereby easing the in-store experience of the customers.

The retail segment is expected to offer strong growth opportunities for all market players, supported by an increasing number of commercial spaces, such as shopping complexes and malls, across the globe. At retail stores, interactive video walls allow users to verify the availability of stock at a specific location and browse through the stores inventory. Other than retail, these walls also offer improved museum experience by covering numerous walls of a museum room with several video wall screens. This helps the conversion of museum rooms into immersive virtual spaces, thereby enhancing the viewers experience.

Additionally, increasing usage of self-service systems such as cash deposit machines, cheque scanners, and automated teller machines (ATMs) is anticipated to augment the segment growth in the near future. Moreover, the introduction of interactive kiosks has been a revolutionary move in the transportation sector, rendering a positive impact on the sector growth. Multimedia kiosks aid in promoting travel destinations, organizing and presenting significant information, and performing complicated tasks, including record transactions, dispense travel coupons, and reservations.

The corporate segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. This growth is attributed to the growing utilization of interactive whiteboards in the corporate sector. These whiteboards are used in conference rooms and corporate meetings for planning, designing, and implementing stages of product development. At present, the interactive whiteboard has a feature of connecting to the business network, which enables several remote users to see the screen remotely. Additionally, the users can save the digital content, including notes and documents, directly to a server for future reference. The above-mentioned factors are forecasted to propel the segment growth over the coming years.

Regional Insights: Global Interactive Display Market

North America is accounted for the largest share of 26.7% in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the high presence of touch table solution providers, along with a large number of restaurants using interactive or touch-enabled technologies in countries, including Canada and the U.S. In the present scenario, the U.S. dominates the overall market in North America. Enormous adoption of touch tables is being witnessed in the education, corporate, retail, and government sectors in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a broad base of tech-savvy population and increasing investments dedicated to digital classrooms. Moreover, several technology companies are offering touch tables in China, thereby making the regional market an active participant in the overall market. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth in the years to come on account of the rising deployment of these interactive screens in the educational institutes.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Interactive Display Market

Market players are focusing on strategies such as new product development and acquisitions & mergers to increase their market presence. For instance, in October 2018, IDEUM, a market player providing interactive tables, announced a new Pico Touch Coffee Table. The table was designed especially for semi-public and public spaces. Pico Touch Coffee Table has an audio jack, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth 5, and USB. Besides. Moreover, it has an RFID software utility and built-in RFID reader, allowing consumers to automate a wide array of system tasks. Some of the prominent players in the global interactive display market are:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global interactive display market report on the basis of display type, application, and region:

Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Video Wall

Interactive Tables

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Whiteboard

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

BFSI

Corporate

Entertainment

Education

Others

