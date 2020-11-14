Interactive Whiteboard Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Interactive Whiteboard market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Interactive Whiteboard Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Interactive Whiteboard market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Interactive Whiteboard Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Interactive Whiteboard Market

The global interactive whiteboard market size was valued at USD 0.5 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. Rising adoption of advanced learning methods is one of the key factors positively affecting the interactive whiteboard (IWB) usage. Additionally, demand for gamification and digital classrooms, coupled with the increasing popularity of interactive whiteboard with artificial intelligence is further anticipated to drive the market. Interactive whiteboards provide an adaptive, engaging, and user-friendly learning experience and are therefore gaining popularity among various sectors such as government, corporate, and education.

Digital learning has transformed conventional classroom teaching. The emergence of virtual classrooms and e-learning courses has resulted in an increase in the demand for interactive whiteboards in the global market. The e-learning industry has witnessed significant growth over the last decade. This growth can be attributed to the rapid evolution of digitization, communication, and other technological advancements that are cost-effective and are easily available for a wider audience. Furthermore, significant investments in Information and Learning Technology (ILT) infrastructure in colleges, development of digital content and mobile learning applications, and national training initiatives has transformed traditional chalk and board learning and teaching methods.

Furthermore, the growing trend of gamification in education is expected to drive the market for interactive whiteboard over the forecast period 2021-2027. IWBs are being increasingly used in the education sector as they aid teachers in demonstrating concepts using enhanced visualization with the use of images and graphics sourced from the internet.

Various government initiatives aimed at the transformation of traditional chalk blackboard classrooms to digital ones coupled with the increasing significance of virtual learning and e-learning environments are expected to be some of the major trends associated with the IWB market. For instance, in January 2018, the central and state Governments of India together announced to provide digital operation board in various government schools across the country to enhance the quality of education and empower students with exciting learning and 360-degree information experience.

Organizations need to offer adequate training to their employees. These training and development activities incur significant costs whether conducted through online platforms or in classroom environments. Thus, the replacement of traditional instructor-based training programs with e-learning solutions coupled with the adoption of interactive whiteboards by companies or organizations can potentially save up to 50% in training costs and up to 60% in terms of training time. Therefore, the popularity of IWBs in the corporate sector together with substantial investments by small and medium enterprises in technological advancements are also anticipated to propel the demand for interactive whiteboard (IWB) market over the forecast period.

Technology Insights: Interactive Whiteboard Market

The technology segment is segregated into infrared, resistive membrane, electromagnetic pen, capacitive, and others. The resistive membrane segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is projected to exceed USD 1000 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period. Resistive membrane-based interactive whiteboard support touch-based interactions and can be wholly operated using a finger or a stylus. Additionally, the cost-effective factor is expected to fuel the growth of interactive whiteboard integrated with resistive technology over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the infrared segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR exceeding 5.4% over the forecast period. Infrared-based IWBs are easy to operate and are durable as compared to other technology-based IWBs such as resistive membrane or capacitive IWBs. IWBs equipped with this technology ensures multi-touch functionality and are extensively used in corporate boardrooms, training rooms, and classrooms. The growing demand and well-received adoption of this type of interactive whiteboard is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Form Factor Insights: Interactive Whiteboard Market

The form factor segment is segregated into sub-segments such as fixed and portable. The portable IWBs segment held the largest market share exceeded 47% in 2019 and is predicted to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Portable IWBs are suitable for last-minute presentations during business trips. Portable IWBs do not require any external support or surfaces and support multi-touch functionality. Owing to these aforementioned advantages portable IWBs are gaining popularity among consumers, and hence the market for portable interactive whiteboard is expected to witness significant growth.

The fixed segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several features such as high resolution for high image quality, low latency time, and more accurate and responsive interactivity. Fixed IWBs are user-friendly and offer standard aspect ratios that are compatible with a majority of the existing computer setups and projectors. Additionally, factors such as robust design of these IWBs, enhanced finger-touch interactivity, and its ability to function effectively without making any upgrade to the existing equipment is expected to generate the demand for fixed interactive whiteboard over the forecast period.

Projection Technique Insights: Interactive Whiteboard Market

The projection technique segment is segregated into front projection and rear projection. The front projection technique secured a market share exceeding 60% of the global market for the interactive whiteboard in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2027. Interactive whiteboard with front projection technique are equipped with video projectors. However, a major drawback of such IWBs is that the presenter needs to extend his or her arm to avoid casting shadows.

Interactive whiteboard equipped with rear projection are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.5% over the forecast period. The rear projection technique identifies and eliminates presenter shadow present behind the interactive whiteboard and overcomes a key concern associated with front-projection IWBs. Thus, the presenter has to face the projector while communicating with the audience. However, rear projection interactive whiteboard are significantly more expensive than front board projectors and are often large in size, making the installations tedious.

Application Insights: Interactive Whiteboard Market

The application segment is segregated into education, corporate, commercial, and others. The education segment is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for manufacturers of IWBs. Interactive whiteboard in educational institutions enable teachers to easily create customized learning objects from existing content in order to offer a real-time visual experience to students. Additionally, IWBs also increase student participation in knowledge sharing sessions and group discussions, whilst also eliminating the need for taking down notes. These aforementioned factors are expected to propel the demand for the market for interactive whiteboard over the forecast period.

The corporate segment accounted for more than 15.0% of the global market share in 2019. Interactive whiteboard are gaining traction within the corporate sector as professionals in corporate meeting and conference rooms make use of whiteboard during the planning, designing, and various other developmental stages of a product. Nowadays, the interactive whiteboard is connected to a business network; this enables various remote users to view the screen remotely. Additionally, these remote users can save any digital content such as documents, notes directly to a server for their future reference without the need to take photos or physical notes of the content.

Regional Insights: Interactive Whiteboard Market

Europe dominated the market for interactive whiteboard and accounted for more than 35% of the global market share in 2019. The U.K. is one of the major consumer markets for IWBs as the education sector is open to accept and adopt innovative technologies in its education sector. Additionally, the rising adoption of blended learning in educational institutes is contributing to the demand for interactive whiteboard. These aforementioned factors have augmented the growth of the market for interactive whiteboards in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of over 9.5%. E-learning initiatives in emerging economies such as Japan and India have resulted in an increased demand for interactive whiteboards. Furthermore, trend such as a number of government initiatives focused on integrating classrooms with various technologies to facilitate easy learning of students is anticipated to generate the demand for IWBs in the region. Additionally, the region is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the presence of key players such as Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., and SHARP CORPORATION.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Share Insights: Interactive Whiteboard Market

The market is highly consolidated and is characterized by intense competition resulting from the presence of major global players such as BenQ Corporation; Boxlight Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation. These market players particularly focus on introducing new products in the market to enhance their product portfolio and to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2017, Panasonic Corporation introduced two touchscreen interactive displays, 4K direct with a 75-inch LED panel and a full HD direct-LED with a 65-inch panel, with a view to making whiteboard digital communication more affordable. Additionally, multiple users can simultaneously operate these interactive whiteboards and can be used for performing group activities.

These market players particularly focus on entering into mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures/collaborations in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in September 2018, Boxlight Corporation announced the acquisition of EOSEDU, LLC. EOSEDU, LLC is engaged in providing consulting for the K-12 education market. Through this acquisition, Boxlight Corporation expects to increase its profit margin and also aims to provide a comprehensive suite in the education technology market. Moreover, owing to the intense competition, market players are focusing on offering low-cost solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market for interactive whiteboard.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Report Scope

Key companies Profiled: Interactive Whiteboard Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2016 to 2027 in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global interactive whiteboard market report based on technology, form factor, projection technique, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Infrared

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic Pen

Capacitive

Others

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Fixed

Portable

Projection Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Front Projection

Rear Projection

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Education

Corporate

Commercial

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Interactive Whiteboard in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Interactive Whiteboard Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580