Intragastric Balloon Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global intragastric balloon market size was valued at over USD 25.3 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. An increasing prevalence of obesity is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, a rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Obesity is a major health concern across the globe. The obesity pandemic is expected to continue increasing over the forecast period, thus fueling the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (2016) data, nearly 2 billion individuals were overweight and out of which around 650 million were obese. In addition, it is estimated that 2.7 billion individuals will be overweight and around 1 billion will be obese by 2025.

Despite the high prevalence of obesity and wide acceptance of weight-loss surgical procedures, such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, by healthcare professionals, merely 1% or 2% of the obese population is eligible for these surgeries, thus leading to high mortality due to obesity. For instance, according to the World Health Organization data, globally, nearly 2.8 million individuals die each year due to obesity or overweight. This high mortality is anticipated to fuel demand for alternate and minimally invasive procedures, such as an intragastric balloon.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) included the intragastric balloon in the list of procedures and devices approved by the society as a treatment option in 2017. The sanction and endorsements of this treatment by the ASMBS are anticipated to increase the adoption of intragastric balloons.

High costs and procedural complications associated with aspiration therapy and neuroblocking therapy are anticipated to increase the demand for intragastric balloons. Furthermore, the development of novel intragastric balloons to overcome the shortcomings of conventional balloons is anticipated to boost the demand for intragastric systems. For instance, the magnetic soft endoscopic capsule-inflated intragastric balloon developed in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, is a biocompatible, acid-resistant, and robot system for weight loss, thus reducing the need for complex insertion tools and the likelihood of adverse effects.

Administration Insights: Intragastric Balloon Market

The intragastric balloon market is segmented based on administration into pill form and endoscopy. In 2019, the endoscopy segment held the largest share in the market. Emerging endoscopic technologies are able to reproduce the few of the anatomic modifications performed during weight loss surgery and are equally effective. In addition, endoscopic technologies are less invasive and cost-effective as compared to bariatric surgery. These factors are anticipated to contribute to segment growth.

The pill form segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the non-surgical nature of the technique, reversible treatment, and availability of a swallowable capsule, which enables easy ingestion and excretion of the intragastric balloon.

Filling Material Insights

Based on filling material, the market for an intragastric balloon is segmented into a saline-filled and gas-filled intragastric balloon. The saline-filled intragastric systems held the largest market share in 2019 due to the high product availability and significant weight loss produced by these intragastric systems.

Gas-filled intragastric balloons are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The adverse events reported due to the use of saline-filled intragastric systems are expected to fuel the demand for alternatives, such as gas-filled intragastric balloons.

Balloon Type Insights: Intragastric Balloon Market

Based on balloon type, the market is segmented into single, dual, and triple. The single balloon type segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the availability of a large number of products in the market and scientific evidence supporting its safety and efficacy. The triple balloon type segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The benefits offered by the existing triple balloon system, such as minimal downtime and fully reversible treatment, are anticipated to increase the demand for this balloon type.

End-use Insights: Intragastric Balloon Market



Based on the end use, the market for intragastric balloon is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2019. This can be attributed to the availability of skilled professionals and the presence of sophisticated equipment in the hospital settings. In addition, the availability of a large number of weight-loss treatment options requiring hospital stay is anticipated to contribute to the segment growth.

Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high costs of hospitalization and a rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures and treatment options, including intragastric systems.

Regional Insights: Intragastric Balloon Market

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in the market. High prevalence of obesity, availability of skilled professionals, and high adoption of weight loss treatments are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growing obese population, unhealthy lifestyle, and availability of treatment at relatively low cost are some of the major factors driving the market for an intragastric balloon in the region.

Intragastric Balloon Market Share Insights

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global intragastric balloon market report on the basis of administration, balloon type, filling material, end use, and region:

Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Pill Form

Endoscopy

Balloon Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Single

Dual

Triple

Filling Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

