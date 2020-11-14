IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IV Tubing Sets & Accessories market.

Report Overview: IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market

The global IV tubing sets and accessories market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The demand for IV tubing sets and accessories is on a rise owing to a wide range of applicability, increasing government initiatives, risk of malnutrition, and increasing incidence of cancer across the globe. According to the UNICEF, poor nutrition in the first 1,000 days of an infants life may lead to stunted growth and impaired cognitive ability. These essential nutrients can be administered through parenteral nutrition, which is expected to increase the market.

As per a conducted study conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2013, more than 15 million individuals below the age of 18 were living in households unable to provide nutritious food. In order to improve the situation, an organization called Feeding America is providing food assistance to young children through free breakfast and lunch programs.

In recent years, the elderly population is also suffering from malnourishment in various countries. In July 2015, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that about 2,000 to 3,000 deaths occur annually due to malnutrition in geriatric population. Furthermore, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) recognized the increasing risk of malnourishment in about 30% to 50% of hospitalized patients, leading to increased costs and readmission rates. As malnutrition is one of the major drivers, these studies and initiatives are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Favorable reimbursement policies in various countries are anticipated to drive the market growth. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the U.S. covers various surgeries and treatment procedures that require IV administration sets. Similarly, various government agencies in other countries cover some part of treatment procedures, which is expected to increase the demand for IV tubing sets and accessories.

Product Insights: IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market

The primary IV tubing sets segment lead the market in 2019. The primary IV tubing sets are majorly used for the infusion of intermittent or continuous medication or fluids to the patients. These tubing sets are a rapid and effective way to deliver medications and fluids to the patients. It can be used in several cases such as electrolyte imbalances, specialized medication delivery, and dehydration.

The extension IV tubing sets segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These tubing sets are connected to IV catheters, which allow rapid fluid administration to the patients having a larger distance. These tubing sets are introduced in the patients body using catheters, which are then locked with male Luer lock, allowing smooth flow of fluids. These tubing sets are used to increase the length of primary infusion set and are available in a variety of configurations. The wide applicability of the extension IV tubing sets is the major factor promoting the segment growth.

Application Insights: IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market

The peripheral intravenous catheter insertion held the largest revenue share in 2019. It allows the introduction of medications, fluids, and blood products directly into the cardiovascular system and allows rapid absorption by target organs. This procedure is an invasive procedure and requires an aseptic technique for insertion. Increasing awareness among people regarding this procedure and wide range of applicability are anticipated to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

The central venous catheter placement segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This procedure is majorly used for the insertion of drugs and extracorporeal blood circuits to the patient and allows hemodynamic monitoring and interventions. Increasing usage rate of this procedure is the major factor boosting the segment growth over the forecast period.

End-use Insights: IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market



The hospital segment held the largest revenue share and lead the IV tubing sets and accessories market in 2019 owing to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe. For instance, according to the report published by the CDC in 2018, coronary heart disease is the most common application of cardiovascular disease and more than 370,000 people die every year in U.S. Angioplasty, PCI, and cardiac catheterization are majorly recommended for the treatment of such problems, thus an increase in cases of such diseases is expected to increase the hospital admission rate.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), also known as outpatient surgery centers, segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. ASC is generally opted by patients undergoing less complicated procedures as minimally invasive interventional procedures allow rapid healing and require a shorter hospital stay. Currently, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing across the globe owing to its several advantages, which in turn is boosting the demand for IV tubing sets and accessories.

Regional Insights: IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market

North America region held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising acceptance of innovative healthcare technologies, high disease prevalence, better reimbursement policies, and increasing investments for improving healthcare infrastructure are the major factors promoting market growth. Rising geriatric population, increasing inclination toward unhealthy food, and low level of awareness are expected to increase the demands of IV tubing sets and accessories in this region.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare spending, rising patient awareness, and growing need for technologically advanced and cost-efficient healthcare solutions. In addition, increasing aging population, incidences of chronic diseases, and healthcare spending are also anticipated to drive the market growth.

IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the market include

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, agreements, product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2017, ICU Medical Inc. acquired the Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS) business from Pfizer, Inc. The HIS business included IV solutions, pumps, and devices. The acquisition helped the company enhance its infusion therapy segment, thereby increasing its global market share.

Furthermore, in April 2019, Scripps Health signed an agreement with ICU Medical, Inc. to purchase the latters IV consumables and solutions, along with its ICU Medical MedNet IV medication safety software-based Plum 360 infusion system. This initiative was aimed at enhancing the companys market share.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global IV tubing sets and accessories market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Primary IV Tubing Sets

Secondary IV Tubing Sets

Extension IV Tubing Sets

IV Tubing Accessories

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion

Central Venous Catheter Placement

PICC Line Insertion

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

