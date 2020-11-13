Neuronavigation Systems Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Trends by 2027 | ClaroNav, Parsiss, Atracsys, Heal Force, Brainlab

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Neuronavigation Systems market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Neuro-navigation, also called as frameless stereotactic surgery is the technique which involves performance of real-time intraoperative guidance during spinal or brain injuries. This increases safety and accuracy during neurosurgery. Neuro-navigation systems help to guide the surgeon to the surgical targets without the need for external frames. These systems are used majorly in brain surgeries which helps to limit the size of skull opening or craniotomy and remove brain lesions such as tumors or other tissue masses.

Top Companies:

1. ClaroNav

2. Parsiss Co.

3. Stryker

4. Brainlab AG

5. Heal Force

6. Atracsys LLC

7. Northern Digital Inc.

8. SURGICAL THEATER, LLC

9. Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA

10. Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Neuronavigation Systems market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The neuronavigation systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing growing need and rising demand for accurate and precise systems for carrying out critical neurosurgeries, advantages such as shorter hospital stay & improved outcomes increase demand for these systems are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Rise in the untapped emerging nations, increase in number of people suffering with brain tumor and cancer leading to brain metastasis is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

The global neuronavigation systems market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the neuronavigation systems market is categorized as, electromagnetic system and optical system. Based on application, the neuronavigation systems market is segmented into neurosurgery, ENT surgery, spinal surgery, and maxillofacial surgery.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Neuronavigation Systems Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Neuronavigation Systems market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Neuronavigation Systems market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Neuronavigation Systems market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neuronavigation Systems market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

