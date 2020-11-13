Centesis Catheter Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027 Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation

The key factors driving the growth of the centesis catheter market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, TB, cardiovascular diseases and others, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, high cost and complexities associated with centesis procedures is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Leading Centesis Catheter Market Players:

Cardinal Health, Inc, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Argon Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Inc, AngioDynamics, Cook Medical

Any procedure in which a body cavity, joint, organ, is punctured with a hollow needle to withdraw fluid is termed as centesis procedure. Centesis catheter is used to remove fluid from the body. It has tapered tip and smooth transitions which reduces patient discomfort.

The “Centesis Catheter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of centesis catheter market with detailed market segmentation by bore type, application, procedure and end user. The centesis catheter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in centesis catheter market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The centesis catheter market is segmented on the basis of bore type, application, procedure and end user. Based on bore type, the market is segmented large bore centesis catheters, and small bore centesis catheters. Based on application the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, and palliative. On the basis of procedure, the market is categorized as paracentesis, thoracentesis, amniocentesis, arthocentesis, and other centesis procedures. The end user market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Centesis Catheter Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Centesis Catheter Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

