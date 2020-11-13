Trending Report on Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

Latest research report on “Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market size is estimated to be US$ 8.7 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 130 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 53 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market:

Veolia (France)

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France)

Aquatech International (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Pentair plc (US)

Xylem Inc. (US)

Samco Technologies Inc. (US)

Dryden Aqua Ltd. (India)

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH (Germany)

“Based on solutions, the mobile applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

“The aerobic segment projected to lead the biological wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.”

Based on process, the biological wastewater treatment market is classified into aerobic and anaerobic. The aerobic segment is projected to account for a larger share of the market. This larger share can be attributed to its stability in effluent processing and low capital cost requirement for installation.

“The industrial segment is expected to lead the biological wastewater treatment market.”

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment includes pulp & paper, meat & poultry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Others include textile, dairy, breweries, oil & gas, and metal.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–35%

By Designation – C-Level–20%,Director Level – 25%and Others–55%

By Region – Europe- 50%,North America – 20%, Asia Pacific– 15%,South America- 10%. The Middle East & Africa – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Biological Wastewater Treatment Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Share of Key Players in the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, 2019

