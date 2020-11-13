Trending Report on Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

Latest research report on “Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market is projected to grow from US$ 1,253 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,619 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 119 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market:

JSP Corporation (Japan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

BASF SE (Germany)

“The EPP foam market projected to witness the highest CAGR in Porous PP segment during the forecast period”

Porous PP foam’s shape helps to add air space, making these foams lightweight. These foams are good in impact protection, highly durable, have high structural integrity. They are mainly used in the automotive industry for noise and vibration reduction. Car interior is the major application of porous PP foams, which are mainly used in this application because of their characteristic of noise reduction.

“Automotive is estimated to have the largest share of the overall EPP foam market during the forecast period.”

Due to low cost, outstanding mechanical properties, and mold ability, EPP foam is widely used in automotive parts. It helps in reducing vehicle weight up to 10%, allowing up to 7% fuel saving. It also helps in minimizing the release of VOCs from automotive interior parts. When EPP foam is additionally combined with metals, a greater amount of energy can be absorbed and distributed. These factors are supporting the trend of making eco-friendly vehicles.

“APAC is estimated to dominate the global EPP foam market.”

APAC accounted for a largest share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2019. The region is also projected to be the largest market between 2019 and 2024 due to China, India, and other booming economies in the region.It is projected to offer significant opportunities for vehicle manufacturers, and in turn, EPP foam manufacturers in the next five years.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 55%

By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 46%

By Region: APAC – 46%, North America – 18%, Europe – 18%, South America- 9%,and the Middle East & Africa– 9%

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the EPP foam market based on resin type, application, and region. Based on type, the EPP foam market has been segmented into low density, high density, and porous PP. Based on application, the market has been segmented into automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and others. Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

