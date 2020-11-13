Trending Report on Cognitive Computing Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

Latest research report on “Cognitive Computing Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Cognitive Computing Market size is projected to grow from US$ 20.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 77.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 207 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 137 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Cognitive Computing Market:

Microsoft (US)

Teradata (US)

IBM (US)

SAS(US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

CognitiveScale(US)

SparkCognition(US)

TCS(India)

Expert System(US)

Cisco(US)

Virtusa (US)

Acuiti(Australia)

E-Zest(India)

Vantage Labs (US)

Red Skios (Spain)

BurstIQ(US)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The services segment has been further divided into managed services and professional services. These services play a vital role in the functioning of cognitive computing solutions. Cognitive computing providers require technical support services and consulting services to manage the deployment of these solutions. These services ensure faster and smoother implementation that maximizes the value of enterprise investments. They are an integral part in deploying technology solutions and are taken care by solution and service providers.

“Banking, financial services and insurance industry vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The cognitive computing market by vertical is segmented into nine categories: Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, government, defense, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and education). The BFSI industry vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India;growing digitalization; increasing adoption of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)technologies;and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:34%, Tier II:43%, and Tier III:23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:68%, Directors:21%, and Others:11%

By Region: North America: 43%,Europe: 32%, APAC: 15%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Cognitive Computing Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

