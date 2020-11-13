Trending Report on Population Health Management Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

Latest research report on “Population Health Management Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Population Health Management Market is projected to reach USD 39.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 22.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.This report spread across 132 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 26 figures are now available in this research.

Cerner Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

i2i Population Health (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Optum (US)

Enli Health Intelligence (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

HealthEC

LLC (US)

Medecision (US)

Arcadia (US)

athenahealth (US)

Cotiviti (US)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

SPH Analytics (US)

Lightbeam Health Solutions (US)

Innovaccer (US)

Citra Health Solutions (US)

Evolent Health Inc. (US)

Lumeris (US)

Forward Health Group (US)

“The software segment accounted for the larger share of the population health management market, by component, in 2019”

On the basis of component, the population health management market is segmented into software and services.The software segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in 2019.

“By mode of delivery, the on-premise mode of delivery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

Population health management solutions are delivered to end users through the on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019.

“By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: C-level: 27%, Director-level: 18%, and Others: 55%

By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 20%,and the Rest of the World: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Population Health Management Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

