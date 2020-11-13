Enterprise Information Archiving Market Forecast Analysis 2020-2025 with Top Key Players Like Google, Microsoft, HPE and more.

Latest research report on “Enterprise Information Archiving Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market size to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2020–2025. This report spread across 147 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Enterprise Information Archiving Market:

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

Dell (US)

Veritas (US)

Barracuda (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Smarsh (US)

Mimecast (UK)

ZL Technologies (US)

Global Relay (Canada)

Micro Focus (UK)

OpenText (Canada)

Solix (US)

Archive360(US)

Everteam (France)

Pagefreezer (Canada)

Jatheon (Canada)

Unified Global Archiving (US)

“The email segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

By type, the enterprise information archiving market is sub segmented into content type and services. The content type segment is further segmented into email, database, social media, instant messaging, web, mobile communication, file and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS).

“The BFSI vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

By vertical, the enterprise information archiving market is segmented into government and defense,education,Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI),transportation and logistics,healthcare and pharmaceutical,manufacturing,media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction).

“North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The enterprise information archiving market by region covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East amd Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largets market size of the enterprise information archiving market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I: 18%, Tier II: 44%, and Tier III: 38%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 32%, Directors: 36%, and Others: 32%

By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 26%, APAC: 18%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 8%

Competitive Landscape of Enterprise Information Archiving Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

