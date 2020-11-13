Composite Film Market Forecast Analysis 2020-2025 with Top Key Players Like3M, Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit and more.

Latest research report on “Composite Film Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Composite Film Market size is projected to grow from USD 245 Million in 2020 to USD 328 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.This report spread across 146 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 120 Tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Composite Film Market:

3M(US)

Henkel AG Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Solvay (Belgium)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Socomore (France)

Park Aerospace Corp.(US)

Axiom Materials Inc.(US)

“Epoxy resin films are the fastest-growing resin film type of composite film market in terms of value.”

Epoxy resin films are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Epoxy resins are thermo set resins known for their excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties. They are also available in a wide range of curing-agent variations. As they have a fast curing time in comparison to other resins, they are the preferred choice among the manufacturers.

“Autoclave curing type is the largest curing type segment of composite film, in terms of value and volume.”

Autoclave curing type is the largest curing type segment in the composite film market. Autoclave curing type produces denser, and void-free molding because high heat and pressure are used for curing. High demand for autoclave exists in the composite film market as it helps in the production of high-value composite films that are widely used in the aerospace industry to fabricate high strength-to-weight ratio parts for aircraft.

“Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of composite film, in terms of value.”

The aerospace & defense end-use industry held the largest market share in 2019. According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook 2019–2038, airline passenger traffic will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% per year.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation- C Level- 25%, Director Level- 35%, and Others- 40%

By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, APAC- 25%, Latin America-5%, MEA-15%,

Competitive Landscape of Composite Film Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Innovators

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Launch

6.2 Contract

6.3 Expansion

6.4 Agreement

6.5 Acquisition

