Web Content Management Market Forecast Analysis 2020-2025 with Top Key Players Like IBM Corp, Adobe Inc, OpenText Corporation and more.

The Web Content Management (WCM) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.0 Billion in 2020 to US$ 13.6 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 133 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Web Content Management Market:

IBM Corp. (US)

Adobe Inc. (US)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Progress Software Corporation (US)

Upland Software Inc. (US)

SDL plc (UK)

Sitecore (US)

Crownpeak (US)

Acquia (US)

Episerver (US)

Rackspace Inc. (US)

e-Spirit (US)

Percussion software (US)

Kentico (Czech Republic)

Angler Technologies (India)

Contentful (Germany)

HCL Software (India)

MODX (US)

“By component, services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

By component, the services segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the for cast period.Many organizations are expected to adopt WCM solutions, which will require the provision of specialized services, such as training and support, implementation and consulting. This segment will help organizations to incorporate WCM solutions.

“Cloud deployment type to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to adopt WCM solutions over the cloud. This is due to the low cost of ownership, easy management of WCM solutions, ease of implementation, and high flexibility as per business needs. The cloud deployment type is also expected to ensure easy updates of the software.

“Retail and consumer goods vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Retail and consumer goods verical is expected to adopt WCM solutions at the highest CAGR during the fo rcast period. The vertical is a highly consumer centric indusrty. Personalized content delivery is in high demand from this vertical.WCM solutions help build an organization’s brand presence across the globe, increasing its intearctions with customers,with the aim to retain customers visiting websites.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-level – 43%, Directors – 27%,and Others – 30%

By Region: North America – 46%,Europe – 26%, APAC – 16%, MEA– 7% and Latin America- 5%

Competitive Landscape of Web Content Management Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the Market

2.2 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the Market

