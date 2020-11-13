Metal Recycling Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2024 with Top Key Players Like ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company and more.

Latest research report on “Metal Recycling Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Metal Recycling Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 52.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 76.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%. This report spread across 134 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Metal Recycling Market:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Nucor Corporation (US)

Commercial Metals Company (US)

Sims Metal Management Limited (US)

Aurubis AG (Germany)

“In terms of value and volume, the ferrous segment is projected to lead the metal recycling market from 2020 to 2025.”

Based on type, the ferrous segment is projected to be a faster-growing market during the forecast period. Iron and steel scraps are some of the most widely recycled ferrous metals in the world. This scrap comes from end-of-life products and scrap generated through manufacturing processes.

“In terms of value and volume, the building & construction segment of the metal recycling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The building & construction segment is the fastest-growing segment in the metal recycling market. The need to reduce the environmental impact of mining metals has encouraged the use of recycled metals in the building & construction sector.

“In terms of both value as well as volume, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share in the global metal recycling market during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for metal recycling due to its increasing economic growth. It accounted for over a third of the world’s GDP, according to a paper published by World Economics in February 2017. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the fastest-growing consumer markets of China, India, and other Asia Pacific countries had a combined population exceeding four billion people (as of 2018).

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 54%, Managers: 23%, and CXOs: 23%

By Designation: Managers: 61%, CXOs: 23%, and Executives:16%

By Region: Asia Pacific: 33%, Europe: 27%, North America: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and South America: 5%

