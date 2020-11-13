Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2024 with Top Key Players Like BASF SE, Morgan Advanced Materials and more

Latest research report on “Electric Vehicle Insulation Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Electric Vehicle Insulation Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 1.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 26.7%. This report spread across 135 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 70 Tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Electric Vehicle Insulation Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Alder Pelzer Holding GmbH (Germany)

Saint-Gobain (France)

DuPont (US)

Zotefoams plc (UK)

Autoneum (Switzerland)

Unifrax (US)

3M (US)

Elmelin Ltd. (UK)

Techman Advanced Material Engineers (UK)

Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland)

Pyrophobic Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Marian Inc. (US)

“Growing demand for BEV is expected to drive the electric vehicle insulation market.”

The market in the electric vehicle insulation propulsion type is driven mainly by the increasing production of BEV. The emission-free technology of BEV accompanied by an increasing need to insulate battery packs, among other components with the growing production of BEV, is estimated to drive the market demand.

“Thermal insulation & management is expected to drive the electric vehicle insulation market.”

The thermal insulation & management segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owed to increasing demand for thermal insulation & management in battery packs. Also, the growing demand for high capacity batteries with increasing production of electric vehicles is another factor driving the thermal insulation & management segment.

“Under the bonnet and battery pack application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Under the bonnet and battery pack application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the need to insulate battery and electric motor, among other components in case of BEVs; and internal combustion engine (ICE), battery, and electric motor, among other components in case of PHEVs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 -30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 22%, and Others – 48%

By Region: APAC-60%,North America – 25%, Europe- 15

Competitive Landscape of Electric Vehicle Insulation Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking of Electric Vehicle Insulation Manufacturers

6 Competitive Situation and Trends

6.1 Expansion

6.2 New Product Launch

6.3 Joint Venture

6.4 Investment

6.5 New Technology Development

6.6 Acquisition

