Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market

The global lawn and gardening consumables market size was valued at USD 18.49 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing inclination towards landscaping is likely to fuel the demand for lawn and gardening consumables among the consumers. The increasing number of residential and commercial projects, along with growing activities of transforming the outdoor spaces into relaxing areas, such as lounge, entertainment, outdoor kitchen, and party spots, is boosting the growth of the market.

With the expansion of housing and commercial construction, the market for lawn and gardening consumables is bound to witness growth in the interior decoration industry, landscaping being one of the segments. According to the Global Real Estate report published by HSBC, real estate was valued at USD 228 trillion in 2016, which grew by 5% from 2015. Growing need for new houses as a result of population growth across regions is also expected to increase market growth.

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the number of single-family permits in the U.S. has increased by 8.4% in 2018. Thus, rising developments in the residential household category are expected to drive the need for home decor, thereby resulting in the increased demand for lawn and gardening consumables.

Demand for landscaping products, such as plants, water fountain, and gazebos, is expected to generate the demand for various lawn and gardening consumables, such as fertilizers, pesticides, growing media, seeds, and mulch. Renovating outdoor spaces is one of emerging trends among the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors as they not only weave natural aesthetics to the infrastructure but also increases its value. This scenario is expected to propel growth of the global market.

In addition, consumers continued interest in gardening activities will generate the demand for lawn and gardening consumables in the residential market, wherein users are more inclined towards purchasing value-added products for lawn care and vegetable and flower gardening.

Among the application areas, consumers generally prefer lawn and gardening consumables for the purpose of lawn and turf care, particularly in the large residential and commercial spaces. Continued cultural significance of the suburban residential lawn will keep driving the demand for various lawn and gardening consumables, thereby aiding the global market growth.

Ground coverings, planting materials, hardscaping, and outdoor specialties are some of the common activities likely to generate the demand for lawn and gardening consumable products. Growing demand for hardscaping is also expected to contribute to the global market growth. Hardscaping is witnessing increased adoption due to high demand for products, such as stamped concrete plank pavers and paving blocks made of porcelain and natural stones, which prevent flooding issues and water runoff.

Furthermore, growing trend of outdoor kitchen, which is generally constructed using large volumes of hardscaping products, is expected to increase the demand for lawn and gardening consumable products. In addition, rapidly expanding real estate sector will have a positive impact on lawn & gardening consumables market growth.

Product Insights: Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market

Fertilizers and seeds together accounted for more than 60% share of the overall revenue in 2019. These products form the essential needs as compared to other lawn and gardening consumable products. Apart from setting up lawns and gardens as a part of home decoration, they are also found in both rural and urban areas in predominantly small-scale subsistence agriculture systems.

Generally, home gardening refers to cultivation of a minimal portion of land for the purpose of mixed cropping that includes vegetables, herbs, plantation crops, fruits, spices, and medicinal plants as well as livestock that can be a supplementary source of food and income. To sustain the crop cultivation, fertilizers and seeds are the major elements that have been witnessing significant demand and are expected to exhibit a similar pattern over the forecast period 2021-2027.

End-user Insights: Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market

The residential segment led the market for lawn and gardening consumables and accounted for a share of more than 45% in 2019. Increasing number of construction projects, coupled with rising renovation activities, is driving the demand for lawn and gardening consumables in this sector. In addition, increasing disposable income levels in emerging markets will boost the product demand in this segment. The segment is also driven by the new construction and home remodeling projects.

For instance, in Canada, Garibaldi at Squamish Ski Resort is an upcoming residential project with a project value of 3.5 billion Canadian dollar. Oxford Place, M City Mixed-Use Development – Phase 2+, Rockcliffe Lands Redevelopment, and The Well are some of the few residential projects, each with a project value of more than 1 billion Canadian dollar.

The commercial segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the years to come owing to increasing number of outdoor cafes and restaurants, renovation projects, and growing trend of upgrading the outdoor space to increase the infrastructure value. In addition, increasing initiatives to promote greenery in the surroundings are driving the commercial buildings, such as restaurants, hotels, entertainment parks, and playing grounds, to adopt landscaping, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the segment growth.

Regional Insights: Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market

North America emerged the largest regional market for lawn and gardening consumables in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecasted period. Growing trend of house and garden parties is expected to increase the demand for lawn and gardening products in the region. In North America, the U.S. accounted for more than 80% share of the overall revenue. Rebound in the housing market after recession in 2008 and increasing number of renovation projects in the region will boost the demand further.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing regional market for lawn and gardening consumables over the forecast period owing to growing target population, increasing levels of disposable income, and improving economic conditions in countries, such as India and China. In addition, rapidly expanding commercial and residential construction market in the region is likely to have a significant impact on market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market

The global market has been characterized by high competition due to the presence of a large number of domestic and international players, thus resulting in a fragmented market. Product innovations, expansion of the distribution channel, and mergers & acquisitions are some of the prominent strategies implemented by the companies.

Key companies Profiled: Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Fertilizers

Seeds

Pesticides

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

