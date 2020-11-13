North America Women’s Lingerie Market 2020 Astonishing Growth in Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkem?ller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp, L Brands, Chantelle Group, Hanky Panky

The North America Women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 9,504.31 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to be worth US$ 22,044.22 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2027.

The word lingerie is a term taken from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today’s day is driving the women’s lingerie market.

Key Players:

Gap Inc.

2. Triumph International

3. Hanesbrands Inc.

4. Jockey International, Inc.

5. Hunkem?ller International B.V.

6. MAS Holdings

7. PVH Corp

8. L Brands

9. Chantelle Group

10. Hanky Panky

Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. The word ‘lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable. The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market. On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends.

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Women’s Lingerie Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Women’s Lingerie Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Women’s Lingerie Market. The report on the Global Women’s Lingerie Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Women’s Lingerie Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Women’s Lingerie Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

