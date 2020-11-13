HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR By 2027 | Infosys Ltd., NGA Human Resources, Paychex, Sage Group, Xerox Corporation

HR and payroll outsourcing are a sustainable and competitive methods for managing costs and allowing an organization’s core resources to concentrate on strategic initiatives rather than handling transactional activities in the HR operations. This, in turn, has facilitated HR professionals in being more strategic people managers through outsourcing some of the operational and administrative tasks. Comprehensive HR and payroll outsourcing is achieved by offloading multiple technologies and processes such as benefits and payroll.

Some of the key players of HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Market:

Accenture Plc

ADP, LLC

General Outsourcing Co., Ltd.

Hexamatics Servcomm Sdn Bhd

i-Admin Payroll & HR Services

Infosys Ltd.

NGA Human Resources

Paychex, Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Xerox Corporation

The Global HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Market Size

2.2 HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Revenue by Product

4.3 HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global HR and Payroll Outsourcing Service Breakdown Data by End User

