Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical 3D Printing Plastics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical 3D Printing Plastics market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market

The global medical 3D printing plastics market size was valued at USD 198.0 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. The growing aging population, increasing healthcare awareness, and the COVID-19 pandemic situation are some of the major factors driving the market for medical 3D printing plastics. The market is primarily driven by rising demand for face mask, head and shoe cover, surgical mask and gloves, personal protective gowns, and various other products in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Besides personal protective wearables, medical 3D printing plastics are widely used in the manufacturing of medical products, such as dental and bone implants, catheters, prosthetics, and various other medical devices.

In order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various automotive companies such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, and Tesla have started producing masks and face covers using state of art 3D printing technology to cater to the sudden increase in demand for these products. Additionally, various fashion industry companies such as CHANEL, Burberry Limited, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Dior, and Louis Vuitton have started producing mask and face covers, which is driving the demand for medical 3D printing plastics.

Thermoplastics like PEEK, polylactic acid, and photopolymers are among the commonly utilized plastics in the medical 3D industry on account of the biodegradable nature of the material. Major technologies utilized by the medical industry for 3D printing include stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), selective layer sintering (SLS), fused deposition modeling (FDM), electronic beam melting (EBM), and polyjet/inkjet 3D printing.

Key factors propelling demand for medical 3D printing plastics include cost-effectiveness, ease in customization, and growing incidences of vascular and osteoarthritis diseases. Moreover, improved technology, favorable government support, and rapid product development are expected to propel the demand for medical 3D printing plastics over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Type Insights

In terms of volume, photopolymer lead the market with a share of 48.05% in 2019. This is attributed to the high demand for catheters, hearing aids, surgical masks, medical filters, drug delivery systems, and tissue engineering and cell encapsulation systems. Photopolymer possesses excellent thermo-mechanical properties, such as resistant to chemicals and high thermal accuracy, and it changes its phase from solid to liquid under the ultraviolet light. These properties make it suitable for medical 3D printing applications.

ABS is widely used in the medical 3D printing process using a fused deposition modeling process. It is used to produce medical equipment, nebulizers, compressors, and various other products. ABS possesses properties, such a higher strength, flexibility, and durability. ABS can be replaced with polylactic acid as it is biodegradable whereas ABS is biocompatible. Moreover, ABS is recyclable, which make it suitable for the production of prosthetics. Rising health awareness and the growing aged population are expected to generate the demand for medical 3D printing plastics over the forecast period.

Form Insights: Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market

In terms of volume, filament lead the market with a share of 74.91% in 2019. Increasing utilization of medical 3D printing plastics to produce a wide range of healthcare products, such as specialized surgical tools in reusable and single-use medical devices, is boosting the segment growth. Filament form can be used in various 3D printing processes, including fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), and electron beam melting (EMB), based on the type of nozzle.

Medical 3D printing plastics such as ABS, PEEK, PETG, photopolymer, polyamide, polylactic acid are primarily used in filament form in the 3D printing process. The filament form of 3D printing plastics can be widely used in other applications, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods, based on the specific requirement.

Powder form of medical 3D printing plastics produces components that possess properties, such as ductility, shock resistance, and elasticity. Powder form of 3D printing material is primarily used in selective laser sintering process. Components produced using powder, along with selective laser sintering, have high dimensional accuracy and no post-processing. Moreover, components with thin walls and complex shapes can be produced very easily.

Regional Insights: Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market

North America lead the market for medical 3D printing plastics with a volume share of 44.89% in 2019. This is attributed to various factors such as rising awareness among the consumers, increasing healthcare spending, and growing demand for disposable plastics. The main products driving the demand for plastics include masks, surgical gloves, orthopedic sutures, inhalation masks, and catheters. In addition, rapidly rising COVID-19 positive cases in the U.S. are expected to result in an increased demand for generic drugs and medical devices, which is driving the demand for medical 3D printing plastics, thereby positively influencing the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 22.5% in terms of volume from 2020 to 2027. The regional market is majorly driven by growing demand from developing economies, such as China, India, and Malaysia. The countries in Asia Pacific are investing in the healthcare industry owing to the rising population, GDP growth, which has positively impacted the living standards, and rising healthcare awareness among the consumers. Moreover, the growing elderly population, along with other factors, is expected to generate the demand for medical 3D printing plastics over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market

Most of the key players operating in the market have integrated their raw material production and distribution operations to maintain product quality and expand regional presence. This provides companies a competitive advantage in the form of cost benefits, thus increasing the profit margins. Companies are undertaking research and development activities to develop new industrial plastics to sustain market competition and changing end-user requirements. Research activities focused on the development of new medical 3D printing materials, which combine several properties, are projected to gain wide acceptance in this industry in the coming years. Some of the prominent players in the global medical 3D printing plastics market include:

Key companies Profiled: Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market Report

3D Systems, Inc.

Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

Arkema

DSM

ENVISIONTEC, INC.

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Solvay

Stratasys Ltd

Victrex plc.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global medical 3D printing plastics market report on the basis of type, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

ABS

PEEK

PETG

Photopolymer

Polyamide

Polylactic Acid

Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Filament

Powder

Ink

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

How big is the medical 3D printing plastics market?

b. The global medical 3D printing plastics market size was estimated at USD 209.11 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 265.36 million in 2020.

What is medical 3D printing plastics market growth?

b. The global medical 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 1381.40 million by 2027.

Which segment accounted for the largest medical 3D printing plastics market share?

b. North America lead the medical 3D printing plastics market with a share of 44.89% in 2019. This is attributable to various factors such as the rising awareness among the consumers, increasing healthcare spending, and rising demand of disposable plastics.

Who are the key players in medical 3D printing plastics market?

b. Some key players operating in the medical 3D printing plastics market include 3D Systems, Inc.; Apium Additive Technologies GmbH; Arkema; DSM; ENVISIONTEC, INC.; Evonik Industries AG; SABIC; Solvay; Stratasys Ltd; and Victrex plc.

What are the factors driving the medical 3D printing plastics market?

b. Key factors that are driving the market growth include rising demand of medical 3D printing plastics in the manufacturing of various products such as mask, face covers, surgical gloves, and protective gowns.

Request a Free Sample”

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Medical 3D Printing Plastics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580