Medical Imaging Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Medical Imaging Market

The global medical imaging market size was valued at USD 19.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease and rising aging demographics are expected to increase the growth. Technological advancements coupled with government support in terms of investments and funds, especially in developing countries, such as India and China is also expected to contribute to market growth. For instance, In January 2020, Allengers launched Indias first locally manufactured 32 slice CT scanner. The system was developed in collaboration with Canon Medical Systems.

Increasing demand for state-of-the-art imaging modalities by teaching hospitals and universities to provide training for advanced technology is expected to positively influence the growth of medical imaging systems market. This trend, previously limited to the developed countries, is now showing a shift toward developing countries as well. For instance, Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Terra, the only approved 7T MRI system has been installed only in the U.S. Recently, another high strength, integrated 7T MRI/PET system was installed in Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Centers Wohl Institute for Translational Medicine, Jerusalem (Israel).

Countries such as Thailand, India, and South Korea have recently shown a surge in installing 3.5T MRI systems. Favorable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies, increasing ease of doing business, and rising awareness regarding the advanced imaging technologies are some of the factors expected to fuel the demand for diagnostic imaging. The introduction of teleradiology services has enabled global networking of expertise. This is expected to overcome the problems related to the lack of expert radiologists in the aforementioned countries.

Product Insights: Medical Imaging Market

Based on product type, the medical/diagnostic imaging market is classified into x-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasound system, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) equipment, and nuclear imaging. Each of these segments is further classified based on application. The ultrasound segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, attributed to the rise in product application. Recent developments in advanced ultrasound transducers have opened new avenues for ultrasound devices into biomedical and cardiovascular imaging. Also, a high focus on the development of portable ultrasound devices is expected to expand the application of this modality in ambulatory as well as emergency care.

CT segment is expected to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period. The development of a high-precision CT scanner by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced visualization systems is the principal factor driving the growth. In October 2019, Canon received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nod for its Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), an AI technology for integration with its Aquilion Precision scanner. The technology helps achieve precision diagnostic without the need to increase the dosage.

End-User Insights: Medical Imaging Market

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, and others. Hospitals captured the largest market share in 2019. Rising demand for advanced imaging modalities and the integration of surgical suits with imaging technologies are some of the factors driving the growth of the segment.

Some of the countries in developed regions have shown a sharp rise in demand for these modalities in teaching hospitals as compared to general or special hospitals. However, developing countries in the Asia Pacific region have shown a steep rise in the number of new hospitals. This can be attributed to the entry of multinational healthcare service providers. Healthcare service in these countries is lead by private players. New hospitals generally provide dedicated space for imaging modalities. Rising competition and demand for world-class healthcare services are the factors expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Growing trend of ambulatory imaging is expected to drive the ambulatory care centers segment at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives to expand the reach of advanced care in rural parts is one of the prime segment drivers. The adoption of ambulatory care centers is prominent in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia.

Regional Insights: Medical Imaging Market

North America lead the market for diagnostic imaging in 2019 with the largest revenue share. The presence of a large number of industry players and high-frequency new product launches within the region are the factors attributed to this dominance. The region exhibits high adoption of advanced, high priced diagnostic imaging modalities because of the factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario and high patient awareness. In addition, high service charges assure faster return on investment on high priced diagnostic systems and suits.

North America accounted for the highest spending on healthcare in terms of GDP with the U.S spending nearly 17.8% of GDP on healthcare, in 2015. The number is expected to reach 20.0% in the coming years. In Addition, factors such as aging population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing trends of preventive diagnostic practices is expected to drive the regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and high demand for advanced diagnostic devices. Japan is the biggest medical imaging devices market in Asia Pacific. The presence of Japan and South Korea based market giants are anticipated to play an critical role in the growth of the regional market. An increasing number of local manufacturing units is expected to provide moderately priced diagnostic units, thus helping in price-sensitive, underpenetrated markets in the region.

Medical Imaging Market Share Insights: Medical Imaging Market

The leading players present in the market include

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V

MR Solutions

TriFoil Imaging

PerkinElmer, Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Cubresa Inc.

These players are focusing on developing multimodal imaging devices for preclinical research. Multimodal/ Hybrid imaging systems are perceived as the future of diagnostic imaging. These technologies help save a significant amount of space and investments. Moreover, the combination of multiple modalities helps in achieving precision diagnostics.

Recent trends of collaborations of local and global companies are expected to have a synergistic effect on market growth. Such collaboration and exchange of technologies help in speeding up the development and boost the market competition. Thus, providing sophisticated yet affordable imaging systems. Such collaborations are not limited to diagnostic imaging players. The integration of imaging modalities with advanced surgical suits manufacturers are expected to have a boosting effect on the medical/diagnostic imaging market as well as robot-assisted surgery systems. The collaboration of Getinge AB with Siemens Healthineers to develop a Hybrid OR suite is a prime example of such collaborations.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global medical imaging market report on the basis of product, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

X-ray

By Modality

Radiography

Fluoroscopy

Computed Radiography

By Mobility

Stationary

Mobile

By Type

Digital

Analog

By Application

General Radiology

Dental

Breasts

Cardiology

Others

Ultrasound

By Product

2D

3D/4D

Doppler Ultrasound Devices

By Portability

Handheld

Cart/Trolley Based

By Application

Ob/Gyn

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Others

Computed Tomography

By Technology

High-end Slice

Mid end Slice

Low-end Slice

Cone Beam

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Vascular

Musculoskeletal

Others

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

By Architecture

Closed System

Open System

By Field Strength

Low Field Strength

Mid Field Strength

High Field Strength

By Application

Brain and Neurological

Spine and Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdomen

Cardiac

Breast

Other

Nuclear Imaging

By Product

SPECT

Hybrid SPECT

Standalone SPECT

Hybrid PET

Planar Scintigraphy

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

General Imaging

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

