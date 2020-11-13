Polyamide Market Key Players & Growth Rate 2020 – 2027

Polyamide Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Polyamide, standing on the readers’ viewpoint, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. The report is made after a market research and in-depth investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Polyamides are polymers which consist amide bond linkage in structure. Polyamides can be found naturally in wool and silk. Polyamides can be aliphatic, semi aromatic and aromatic. In artificial formulation of polyamides, step growth polymerization or solid phase synthesis process is being applied for production. Polyamides often used in textiles, kitchen utensils, sportswear and carpets, etc. Polyamides have various properties such as high toughness, excellent thermal and chemical resistance, and others. Application such as ropes and cables, bulletproof vests, tennis strings, snowboards, jet engine enclosures, brake and transmission friction parts, etc. have wide usage polyamides.

Market Key Players:

BASF SE

Arkema SA H

Asahi Kasei Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Invista S.A.R.L.

Royal DSM N.V.

Ube Industries Limited

The growing usage of polyamide materials in the vehicles will drive the demand growth for the polyamide market. Furthermore, increasing demand for polyamides like nylon 66 and nylon 6 for engineering and industrial application will further imply in the demand growth for polyamide market. Predominantly, high cost of aromatic polyamide material may hinder the demand growth for the polyamide market. However, increasing demand of polyamides material for the production of glass reinforced plastics will create opportunity for polyamide market.

