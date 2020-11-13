Technological Advancements to back the Intubation Market

Intubation is a procedure to place a flexible plastic tube into the patient’s trachea through mouth or nose to maintain an open airway and helps prevent suffocation or serve as a channel to administer an anesthetic, medication, and oxygen. The purpose of the Intubation varies with the location and type of tube inserted. The most widely used route for intubation is Orotracheal in which endotracheal tube is passed through the mouth into the trachea which is easier to perform and less painful. While Nasotracheal, where endotracheal tube is passed through the nose into the trachea represents a good alternative in the conscious patient, without sedation. Intubation is facilitated by using a video laryngoscope conventional laryngoscope, or flexible Fiberoptic bronchoscope which help in recognition of the vocal cords and allow the passage of the tube between the vocal cords into the trachea rather than into the esophagus. Intubation into the intestine and stomach is also done to remove intestinal or gastric contents for the relief or prevention of distention. Intubation had evolved from rarely employed procedures to becoming essential components of the practices of critical care medicine, emergency medicine, laryngology, and anesthesiology. According to an article written in NCBI shown that patients with severe head injuries intubated in the prehospital setting have a 10 percent lower mortality rate, this was the average finding in a group of 1,092 patients. The study also showed a decrease in the mortality rate of 27 percent in patients with isolated severe head injuries.

Intubation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancements in surgical procedures, increase in number of injuries which lead to increase in ambulance services for airway management are relied upon to offer wings to the worldwide Intubation market to take off high. Increase in efforts of manufacturers for continuous advancement to make the procedure easier, safer and comfortable, and the progression of the medical sector are also expected to fuel the market revenue for Intubation over the forecast period. On the contrary, difficulty in performing the procedure as Intubation takes many hours to master especially for inexperienced paramedic, certain health risks associated with the procedures and high level of consolidation negatively impact and challenging the growth of the Intubation market.

Intubation Market: Segmentation

The global market for Intubation is segmented on the basis of Types, Modality, End User, and geography:

based on the Types, Intubation market is segmented into the following:

Endotracheal Intubation

Nasogastric Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Fiberoptic Intubation

Tracheostomy Intubation

based on the Types, Intubation market is segmented into the following:

Reusable

Disposable

based on the End User, Intubation market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Intubation Market: Overview

During anesthesia, Intubation is efficient to facilitate ventilation of the lungs, as anesthesia drugs paralyze the muscles of the body including the diaphragm which makes breathing difficult. This allows the increasing need for Intubation during severe injuries which is expected to be a leading segment owing to the large patient base which is supposed to create enormous market revenue potential in Intubation market. Furthermore, accessibility of an extensive variety of methods to carry out the different procedures of Intubation and gaining popularity as a doable procedure in airway management has lead the way to drive the growth of the Intubation Procedure market across the globe.

Intubation Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Intubation market, it has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By region, North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and represent tremendous commitment under Intubation Procedure by Income era. Increasing number of developing techniques, equipment and advanced Healthcare Infrastructures and facilities are factors expected to boost the growth of the North America market followed by Europe over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific regions also relied upon to show high development rate in Intubation market on account of high spending on most recent innovations along with encouraging the need for new medical devices and adoption of these procedures in clinical practice with improved clinical outcomes are factors expected to fuel demand for Intubation market over the forecast period.

Intubation Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major Key Players for Intubation market constitute: Medtronic, Deas S.R.L., Medis Medical, Smiths Medical, Flexicare Medical Limited,

