Water Adventure Tourism Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2030

Water Adventure Tourism Market: Overview

Rapid rise in trend to experience adventure sports, and undertake activities that have the thrill factor on a vacation is fuelling the water adventure tourism market. Surge in disposable income and high spending power are some key factors indirectly influencing the water adventure tourism sector.

The water adventure tourism market is gaining from rising interest of individuals in water adventure sports. Water adventure sports are undertaken at water bodies such as lakes, canals, sea, creeks, ocean, and coastal areas. Water sports geeks travel specific locations to experience soft as well as hard water based adventures and activities such as canoeing, kayaking, water-skiing, sailing, river rafting, and scuba diving.

Water Adventure Tourism Market: Competitive Landscape

The water adventure tourism market features participation of large private companies, recreation departments, as well as small players that operate locally. In developed countries, revenues in the water adventure tourism market are held by both large private companies and government-led recreation departments.

In developing countries, emergence of small companies run and managed by locals is giving a new dimension to the water adventure tourism market. Local populations near large water bodies are now creating water adventure clubs to attract tourism in these areas. Low prices of these small unorganized players in developing countries attracts middle-income populations to venture in these sports. This is limiting the scope of expansion of large private water adventure sports companies in these regions.

Water Adventure Tourism Market: Key Trends

Growing interest of individuals to experience thrilling water activities that involve some risk, is leading to upswing in demand for water sports. Individuals, families now travel to specific destinations such as Malaysia for white water rafting, California for kayaking, Brisbane for scuba diving, and Spain for wind surfing to experience the sport in the best setting.

Participation of big sporting brands in the manufacture of water sport equipment is another factor boosting the water adventure tourism market. Large sporting brands such as Nike, Adidas, Mikasa, and Under Armour manufacture equipment for water sport activities. Reliability on the technology and manufacturing quality of these companies boosts consumer confidence to experience water sports at these locations.

Water Adventure Tourism Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe hold dominance in the water adventure tourism market. Keen interest of individuals to experience thrilling water activities is key to the growth of water adventure tourism market. Individuals of almost all age groups, including senior citizens tend to experience risky water sports on vacation for adventure and thrill.

Efforts of governments to develop water adventure sports and adequate safety measures in place to prevent accidents attracts individuals to experience these activities. This further fuels the water adventure tourism market in the region.