Tennis Racquet Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2025

Racquet is a sports equipment which is used strike a ball or shuttlecock in games such as tennis, racquetball, badminton, and squash. Tennis racquet is available in different sizes, length and weight. Tennis racquet are bifurcated based on weight: lightweight and heavyweight. Consumer prefers heavyweight tennis racquet, as they are more suitable to the arm while playing, they more stable as compared to the lightweight racquet.

The tennis racquet are available in various color, weight and size. There are various factors present in the market which plays an important role in driving the market such as increasing awareness regarding the importance of sports across the world is driving the global tennis racquet market. Rising standard of living and increasing disposable income in the middle class family are expected to accelerate the global tennis racquet market. Moreover, increase in the number of athletes in tennis requiring light and heavy tennis racquets is driving the global tennis racquet. Other than the sports sector, tennis racquet has a huge opportunity in the non-sports sector.

The global tennis racquet market has been segmented based on raw material, distribution channel, end-user, head size, and geography. In terms of raw material, the global tennis racquet market has been bifurcated into carbon fiber and aluminum. Carbon fiber is the most preferred material used to manufacture lightweight and rigid tennis racquets.

In terms of geography, the global tennis racquet market is classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market, followed by North America. The region is led by U.S as the country have the high percentage of participations in tennis activities and in sports activities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecasted period due to growing about the fitness activities is expected to increases the opportunity for the manufacturer in this region.

Major players operating in the tennis racquet market include Amer Sport (Finland), YONEX Co., Ltd.(Japan), Babolat (France), ASI -CSP,llc (Japan) , Tecnifibre ( ‎Paris), Dunlop Sports Group Americas (the U.S.), ABG-PRINCE OPCO, LLC (the U.S.), GAMMA Sports (the U.S.), PACIFIC Holding GmbH (Germany)