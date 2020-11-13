Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Automotive Intelligent Headlight System Market

Automotive Intelligent Headlight System Market: Introduction

Rise in technological developments in automotive lighting solutions is enabling automakers to offer enhanced safety features including automotive adaptive lighting, improved exterior lighting empowered by xenon and LEDs. This, in turn, is boosting the automotive intelligent headlight system market.

Consistent research and development in adaptive lighting, in order to reduce the number of fatalities caused due to poor visibility at night, is likely to lead to the development of enhanced automated headlight technologies

Key drivers of global automotive intelligent headlight system market

Increasing demand to reduce the number of accidents is driving the global automotive intelligent headlight system market. According to WHO, approximately 1.35 million people lost their lives in road accidents in 2018, among which a majority of the accidents occurred at night, owing to poor visibility. Furthermore, 95% of accidents are caused due to human error.

Increasing technological advancements that enable the automated control of vehicle headlamps is likely to drive the global automotive intelligent headlight system market. The gear technology in the intelligent headlight systems enables horizontal or vertical movement of headlights. These motions are carried out by mechanical systems incorporated in intelligent headlights that power the gear mechanism and electric motor, which control the direction of the headlight.

For instance, Bosch mobility solutions, by Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany, has developed an intelligent headlight control system that utilizes a video camera to measure the ambient brightness and to estimate the distance between the vehicle in front and oncoming traffic. This data is transmitted to the electric control unit (ECU), which operates a variety of light functions such as vertical or horizontal adjustment or movement of the headlight.

Increasing demand for improved driving in adverse weather conditions is boosting the global automotive intelligent headlight system market. For instance, driving in fog or heavy rain is likely to augment the probability of an accident, owing to poor visibility of the road ahead. Automotive intelligent headlights, which have high and low light beams functions and sensors, gather data about incoming traffic from the taillights of the vehicles ahead. This data is then fed to the ECU of intelligent headlight system and the headlights are switched on automatically. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the driver’s visibility in poor weather conditions.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Passenger vehicle segment to dominate the global automotive intelligent headlight system market