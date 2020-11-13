Auto Injectors Market Structure to Broaden between 2020 and 2030

An auto-injector is a small, pen shaped device, which contains a hypodermic needle used for delivering a fixed dose of drug to patients. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe needle at the desired site of injection, and on a push of a button. The site of insertion usually depends upon the nature of the drug to be administered, however intramuscular route is the preferred route of administration. Most of these auto-injector devices are spring loaded, pre filled syringes, and are used during serious allergic reactions also known as anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock, and also in the cases of rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis among others. Auto-Injectors are easy to use, and intended for self-administration by patients or any other care taker or personnel at home.
The global market for auto-injectors is segmented on basis of product, application, distribution channels and geography:
- Segmentation by Product Type
- Disposable Auto-injectors
- Reusable Auto-injectors
- Segmentation by Application
- Anaphylaxis
- Multiple sclerosis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Other emergency conditions
- Segmentation by Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Based on product type segmentation, the disposable auto-injectors dominated the global auto-injectors market in 2015 in terms of value, and it is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Factors such as rising patient awareness and inclination of patients towards self-administration, increasing demand for auto-injectors due to increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis, and other emergency conditions, combined with easy to use disposable auto-injectors, are some factors that are expected to drive the growth of disposable auto-injectors segment in the global auto-injectors market during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Based on applications, the anaphylaxis segment is expected to dominate the global auto-injectors market during the forecast period of 2016-2024.
Some of the major players in global auto-injectors market are
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Biogen Idec, Inc.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Unilife Corporation
- Scandinavian Health Ltd.
- Ypsomed Holdings AG
