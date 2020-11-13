Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Share 2020 Industry Analysis, Business Challenges, Global Manufacturer Overview and Forecast 2026

Overview for “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

This intelligence and 2026 forecasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedented growth trajectory for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, analytics focused on market trends, and the overall volume of the market.

Moreover, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market covered in Chapter 4:

Microsoft

Renoworks Software

Plangrid

IBM

Beyond Limits

Oracle

Alice Technologies

Aurora Computer Services

Bentley Systems

SAP

Coins Global

Autodesk

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-Premises

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Project Management

Field Management

Risk Management

Schedule Management

Supply-Chain Management

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Project Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Field Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Risk Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Schedule Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Supply-Chain Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continue…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Cloud Features

Figure On-Premises Features

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Project Management Description

Figure Field Management Description

Figure Risk Management Description

Figure Schedule Management Description

Figure Supply-Chain Management Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction

Figure Production Process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Microsoft Profile

Table Microsoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Renoworks Software Profile

Table Renoworks Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Plangrid Profile

Table Plangrid Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table IBM Profile

Table IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Beyond Limits Profile

Table Beyond Limits Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Oracle Profile

Table Oracle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Alice Technologies Profile

Table Alice Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aurora Computer Services Profile

Table Aurora Computer Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bentley Systems Profile

Table Bentley Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table SAP Profile

Table SAP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Coins Global Profile

Table Coins Global Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Autodesk Profile

Table Autodesk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)continue…

