Silicone Coated Pet Films Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to

Market Introduction:

Paints and coatings industry forms an integral part of the society. One of the most important materials used in the paints and coatings industry is pigments. The pigments need to be dispersed and stabilized in the formulation with the use of dispersing agents, also known as pigment dispersants. Pigment dispersants perform specialized functions to retain the color strength, stable viscosity, gloss, avoiding particle sedimentation, enhanced stability of dispersed particles along with providing optimum pigment particle size. Pigment dispersants are expected to work in synergy along with the other raw materials of the formulation.

Pigment dispersants for solvent based systems have high concentrations of VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). With advancing technology, certain pigment dispersants not only reduce the VOC content, but also improve the rheology and offer significantly reduced viscosity along with offering thermal stability.

Market Dynamics:

The paints and coatings industry is highly affected by environmental policies. Policies like the “Decopaint’’ Directive (2004/42/EC) by the European Commission has affected the solvent based systems due to their high VOC content. However, the pigment dispersant manufacturers have adopted to such policies and developed VOC compliant pigment dispersants for the water-based, high solids-based and 100% solids-based systems. Such factors act as a benefit for the pigment dispersants for these systems while posing a restraint for the pigment dispersants for solvent-based systems.

Investments in research, development and innovation drives the market and many companies, like Palsgaard A/S, have commercialized its innovative vegetable-based pigment dispersants to ensure optimum pigment and other additives distribution.

Market Segmentation:

The pigment dispersants market can be segmented on the basis of systems, chain structure, product form, type and applications.

On the basis of systems, pigment dispersants can be segmented into:

Water-based

Solvent-based

High solids-based

100% solids-based

On the basis of chain structure, pigment dispersants can be segmented into:

Monomeric pigment dispersants

Polymeric pigment dispersants Homopolymers Copolymers



On the basis of product form, pigment dispersants can be segmented into:

Liquid pigment dispersants

Granular/Powder pigment dispersants

On the basis of type, pigment dispersants can be segmented into:

Organic pigment dispersants

Inorganic pigment dispersants

On the basis of application, pigment dispersants can be segmented into:

Architectural coatings Decorative Furniture and flooring

Automotive coatings Heavy commercial vehicle Light commercial vehicle Passenger vehicle Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)



Industrial coatings Can and Coils Industrial Maintenance Marine

Printing and packaging Printing Inks Adhesives Plastics Paper



Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the paints and coatings market is strong in the European countries as there exists a higher demand for water-based systems enabling a leverage of use for pigment dispersants. The increasing demand for VOC compliant pigment dispersants is due to the stringent government policies relating to VOC content and a rising consumer awareness around the same. Coupled with that, Western European automotive market is a mature market and a demand for automotive coatings always persists. Following Europe is the North America region due to the booming real estate. This increase in the housing and real estate sector is expected to create a strong demand for pigment dispersants in North America, especially USA. The automotive fleet-on-road is high in China and Western Europe. The industrial sector is emerging in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India. Preferring lower quality and economical products over high end products, Asia Pacific region will experience the fastest growth throughout 2018 – 2028. The Latin America and Middle East and Africa pigment dispersant market seems to grow at a moderate rate.

The pigment dispersants market is dominated by some well-established players. However, there exists a wide presence of small- and medium-scale pigment dispersants manufacturers. Some of the market participants in the global pigment dispersants market identified across the value chain include BASF SE, King Industries Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Ethox Chemicals LLC., Solvay S.A., The Lubrizol Corporation, Elementis plc, Kao Corporation, Palsgaard A/S, Milliken Chemical, ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

