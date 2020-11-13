Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Underwater environment is the new frontier for future major discoveries in deep and ultra-deep coastal water. Scientists and researchers require new and better sensing technology to explore these vast resources. The corrosive nature of seawater, bio-fouling, limited energy resource module, pressure resistant enclosure, and data transfer reliability limit the utilization of cable-based underwater communication platforms. Accuracy and reliability of real-time data is the key driver for the growth in demand for DVL.

However, these limitations are overcome by the usage of Doppler velocity logs (DVLs). Doppler velocity logs consist of several components that are used to fulfill the demand for sonar and underwater communications in scientific explorations, commercial explorations, defense surveillances, and environmental protection. Therefore, the sensing technology for offshore applications has developed significantly in the last few years.

Doppler velocity log is a navigational solution used to monitor remotely-operated vehicles (ROV), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), gliders, and human-occupied vehicles. DVL components consist of a DVL device cables, and software. DVL is used in acoustic measurements tracking of underwater bottom-tracking or tracking velocity measurements. DVLs can provide updated velocities, which in turn can be used to calculate the distance traveled

Manufacturers have developed a new class of DVLs that drastically reduces its size as compared to the traditional DVLs. DVLs are integrated with vessels and other platforms such as AUV, ROV, and gliders to obtain underwater real-time data. Increase in underwater seismic survey and construction activity coupled with monitoring of existing assets are anticipated to boost the DVLs market in the near future. The Doppler velocity logs market is expanding at a significant growth rate owing to the adherence to various government norms and regulations on underwater emissions.

DVLs has a wide range of applications in the offshore oil & gas industry activities such as pre-installation survey/ baseline studies, construction & installation, drilling, production, and decommissioning phases. Navy and military use DVLs for underwater security, marine ecosystem studies, and monitoring of existing assets, among others. Exploration of deep offshore areas, for new hydrocarbon deposits, has become easier than due to advancements in the technology. Doppler velocity logs aid in exploration activities of new hydrocarbon reserves, as they provide accurate estimation of the ocean-bottom.

The Doppler velocity logs market can be segmented based on installation, application, and region. In terms of installation, the Doppler velocity logs market can be divided into AUV, ROV, ASV, towfish, and others. Based on application, the market can be segregated into oil & gas, naval, environmental, commercial, and others.

In terms of geography, countries in Europe account for a major share of the global Doppler velocity logs market. Robust manufacturing base of DVLs in Germany, France, Spain, and the UK is expected to increase the incorporation of DVLs to efficiently utilize real-time data related to underwater statistics in the near future. In North America, especially the U.S., significant amount of unexplored oil & gas reserves lie in deep and ultra-deep ranges.

Increasing concerns and challenges related to deep and ultra-deep waters to boost the demand for DVLs in North America. The U.S. houses several companies that are engaged in the manufacturing of DVLs for marine applications. The DVLs market in North America is driven by deep-water and ultra-deep water oil & gas exploration. The market also benefits from underwater environmental concerns, aquaculture, and naval activities. Demand for DVLs is expected to increase at a moderate rate in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. However, the demand for DVLs in South Africa is growing at a considerable pace due to the year-on-year growth in offshore exploration activities. Asia Pacific has a large number of small-scale and large-scale underwater instrumentation providers. However, Middle-east & Africa has several countries that are politically instable. This has resulted in less investment growth in offshore activities.

Key manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Doppler velocity logs market include Teledyne RD Instruments USA, NortekUSA, Honeywell International, SonTek, Eiva, RS Aqua, etc.