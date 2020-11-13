COVID-19 Impact on Tea-based Skin Care Market 2019 – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size During Forecast period 2019 -2027

Tea-based Skin Care: Introduction
- Tea based ingredients are used to manufacture natural skin care products. These products do not have any ill effect on human skin.
Key Drivers of the Global Tea-based Skin Care Market
- Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetic products is boosting the growth of the tea-based skin care market.
- Tea contains high concentration of vitamin E, vitamin B, antioxidants, tannin, caffeine, potassium, folate, magnesium, and manganese. These ingredients help to delay and prevent aging by improving the appearance of the skin. Vitamin E works to provide hydration, cell regeneration, and nourishment. Skin care formulations are made with major ingredients including tea extracts which is driving the growth of the tea based skin care market.
- Some of the popular teas used in skin care products are spearmint, white, hibiscus, oolong, and green. White tea works as a moisturizing component to prevent skin damage caused by sun exposure. Oolong, hibiscus, and spearmint tea prevents skin problems including eczema, clogged pores, and acne. These properties work as a market driver for tea-based skin care products.
Get Sample Copy:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74590
Increasing Consumer Awareness about Harmful Chemical Skin Care Products
- Growing consumer awareness about the ill effects of chemical skin care products is driving the demand for natural products including tea-based skin care products. Furthermore, consumers in developing countries are reducing the usage of chemical cosmetics which is expected to boost the market growth in the next few years.
Rising Penetration of Alternative Products to Hamper the Market
- Growing penetration of low budget skin care products is likely to restrict the growth of the tea-based skin care market. Average price of conventional skin care product is much lower than organic and natural products, which is expected to decrease the demand for tea-based skin care products in the coming years.
Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Tea-based Skin Care Market
- Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of the tea-based skin care market. Demand for organic and natural ingredients in cosmetics is very high among consumers of this region. It has been observed that large number of consumers prefer to purchase natural beauty products rather than chemical products in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and India. Various global manufacturers including Lu Ming Tang, AmorePacific Corporation, Soh-cha, and SkinYoga are hence operating their companies from this region.
- The popular tea culture in Asia Pacific has a positive impact on the production sector as a result of easy raw material availability. White and green tea are used as major ingredients in tea-based skin care products. China accounted for over 50% share of the green tea production which will help local tea based skin care product manufacturers to increase their production.
Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74590
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The global tea-based skin care market is highly fragmented with many small and large players present in the market. Companies are adopting several strategies including product innovation & development as well merger & acquisition to boost their market revenue. For instance, in June 2019, Unilever, a U.S. based company, acquired Japan based modern skincare brand Tatcha LLC. This acquisition is expected to help Unilever increase its natural product portfolio. A few of the key players operating in the global tea-based skin care market are:
- 100% PURE
- Amorepacific Corporation
- Avon Products, Inc.
- L’Oréal S.A.
- Lu Ming Tang
- Natura & Co
- Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd.
- Schmidt’s Naturals
- SkinYoga
- Unilever
Global Tea-Based Skin Care: Research Scope
Global Tea-Based Skin Care, by Product Type
- Facial Care
- Body Care
- Others
Global Tea-Based Skin Care, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Global Tea-Based Skin Care, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.
Request For Customization:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74590
Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:
- Customer Experience Maps
- Insights and Tools based on data-driven research
- Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities
- Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey
The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.
The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Read Our Latest Press Release:
https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advent-of-covid-19-pandemic-to-add-extra-stars-of-growth-to-global-consumer-identity-and-access-management-market-during-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-opines-tmr-301153292.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
Contact
Transparency Market Research State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com