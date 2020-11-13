Automatic Incident Detection (AID) System Market Insights by 2027

The systems used for automatic incident detection are specially designed to assist safety and infrastructure managers to identify problematic areas in their road network and increase the safety levels for vehicle drivers.

Solution providers offer solutions that integrate with closed-circuit television (CCTV) to detect wrong side vehicle driving and presence of pedestrians and stationary vehicles.

The automatic incident detection system depends on a video image processing system to calculate the count, occupancy, average speed, etc. of each road lane of travel.

Construction companies are adopting the automatic incident detection system to avoid accidents and traffic jams. Adoption of the AID system is increasing among private construction companies and government departments to provide road safety.

Automatic incident detection (AID) system use the available image streams and detector data from CCTV cameras and road sensors to continuously monitor different traffic conditions to identify the patterns that indicate that an incident may have occurred. Increasing road accidents and traffic jams on important highways is expected to increase the demand for automatic incident detection systems during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of the Automatic Incident Detection (AID) System Market

Increasing demand for road safety and intelligent transportation systems is expected to drive growth of the automatic incident detection (AID) system market. Increasing use of CCTV camera systems and other video surveillance systems to monitor the traffic and road lanes is expected to increase the adoption and demand for automatic incident detection (AID) systems during the forecast period.

Adoption of new technology is anticipated to create new business opportunities for automatic incident detection (AID) system providers to offer solutions and services that maintain security standards of road safety and help to improve traffic management to avoid accidents and road incidents.

High implementation cost and integration issues with existing systems expected to hinder the automatic incident detection (AID) system market

The automatic incident detection (AID) system requires advance software and hardware to increase its performance in any weather condition, which increases the implementation cost of the system, and this is projected to impact the growth of the automatic incident detection (AID) system market.

Users face integration issues of automatic incident detection systems with existing security networks. This is also one of the major factors restraining the growth of the automatic incident detection (AID) system market.

North America to hold major share of the global automatic incident detection (AID) system market

North America is expected to hold prominent share of the automatic incident detection (AID) system market due to increasing adoption of advance road safety solutions to improve traffic management in unfavorable weather condition. The North America region has major system providers of the AID system, which increase the operation activities of companies in the region. This in turn is estimated to boost the demand for automatic incident detection (AID) systems during the forecast period.

The automatic incident detection (AID) system market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand the fastest during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about advance traffic management solutions to enhance road safety in the region. India, China, and Japan are increasingly using advanced solutions to manage the rising traffic and accident issues in smart cities.

