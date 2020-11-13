Global Energy Curing Adhesives Market Size, Risk, Entry Barrier, Distribution Channel, Distributor

Global Energy Curing Adhesives Market: Overview

The global energy curing adhesive market is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period owning to advancement in printing industry. The energy curing adhesive market is expecting a boost in the market due to emergence of new products and services in the printing industry. The market will be experiencing attractive potential growth due to technological advancement in flexographic printing, 3D printing, and intelligent labels. These factors are likely to fuel the global market for energy curing adhesives. The key factor for the rise of the market is usage of printing applications in semiconductor industry. Additionally, rise in demand from publication and packaging industry is expected to be fruitful in the growth of the market.

The global energy curing adhesive market on type basis is segmented into electron beam, UV radiation, and visible light. Among these, UV based energy curing adhesives are most commonly consumed in the market and is anticipated to be the leading segment as compared to other segments in the coming years. It is in high demand due to its utilization in medical devices, metal, and electronics industry.

Global Energy Curing Adhesives Market: Trends

Extensive usage of energy curing adhesive in the printing industry is expected to bolster the demand for the global energy curing adhesive market globally. Due to its properties of being non-flammable and solvent free, the demand for energy curing adhesives are more compared to other adhesives in the market. Its solvent free property makes it ideal for the printing applications. It is an excellent material for bonding glass to metal or glass to glass. Thus, leading to rise in consumption of energy curing adhesive globally. They are also used as strong bonds for load bearing joints found in display cases and glass furniture. The energy curing adhesives market is also rising because it uses electron beam, visible light, and UV energy to form shapes, bonds, patterns, films, coatings, and beads. This makes them ideal for outdoor and interior coatings, haptic surfaces, industrial & electronic applications, automotive, and hard to flexible coatings. Energy curing adhesives are appropriate for production of acrylic glass, glassware, and glass furniture, along with products for medical and optical industries. The energy curing adhesives inhibit photo initiator which is a unique feature that get activated while absorbing energy from radiations of visible light or UV.

Global Energy Curing Adhesives Market: Geography

The global energy curing adhesives market is spread across regions such as Asia pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia pacific will be witnessing significant growth during the forecast period. The rising demand from this region is due to emerging economies such as India and China.

Similarly, North America is anticipated to rise as the fastest growing region among all other regions owing to rise in demand for 3d printing and packaging printing.

Global Energy Curing Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned

The key players operating in the energy curing adhesives market are Phoseon Technology, Simco-Groups, and DELO. Due to few handful companies operating, the market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature.

