Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market was valued at US$ 244.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027. Contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) images breast cancer using temporal subtraction and dual energy subtraction techniques. CEDM requires injection of an iodinated contrast agent, as CEDM depicts angiogenesis of breast cancer by tracking the uptake of iodine-based contrast agents in breast tissues. This technique detects abnormal focal areas with increased microvessel density. Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, implementation of breast cancer screening programs across the world, and large number of government initiatives to spread awareness are the major factors anticipated to drive the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market during the forecast period. North America held major share of the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in 2018, due to high prevalence and increase in incidence of breast cancer in the U.S. and Canada and wide base of medical device companies in the U.S.

The contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2027. Surge in number of breast cancer patients and increase in launch of 3D imaging devices for mammography by key players are likely to drive demand for contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) in emerging markets such as India and China.

Advent of New Technology to Drive Market

Rise in prevalence of breast cancer and implementation of breast cancer screening programs across the world have fueled the demand for contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM). Technological advancements in CEDM and large number of government initiatives to spread awareness are likely to lower the mortality rate due to breast cancer. Large number of emerging technologies are being used in breast imaging. For instance, according to Volpara Solutions, mammography is less efficacious for a significant number of women, due to the masking of cancers in areas of increased tissue density. However, introduction of contrast-enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) improves cancer detection in dense breasts. Hence, technological advancement is a vital driver of the contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market.

In October 2019, GE Healthcare and Premier, Inc. announced collaboration to implement same-day breast cancer diagnosis and treatment model in the U.S. using GE Healthcare’s Senographe Pristina mammography system and SenoBright Contrast Enhanced Spectral Mammography (CESM). The HealthyWoman Program is a free breast and cervical cancer early detection program of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It is funded by the Department of Health and through a grant the department receives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This program offers free mammography for diagnosis of breast cancer. Hence, increase in technological developments and breast cancer screening programs across the world are expected to accelerate the growth of the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in the next few years.

Dual Energy CEDM Dominated Global Market

In terms of technique, the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market can be classified into dual energy CEDM and temporal subtraction. The dual energy CEDM segment dominated the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue to during the forecast period. Temporal subtraction technique suffers from more motion artifacts compared to dual energy CEDM. Hence, dual energy CEDM is more preferred by radiologists for breast cancer diagnostics.

Diagnostics to be Key Application Area of CEDM

In terms of application, the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market has been categorized into screening and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment held major share of the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in 2018. Rise in the number of breast cancer cases, increase in focus on digital mammography, are projected to propel the diagnostics segment. According to clinical studies, mammography has decreased the mortality rate by 25% to 35% among screened women. Rise in awareness among women about regular screening to identify cancer before any symptoms occur is expected to propel the screening segment during the forecast period.

Hospitals to be Major End User

In terms of end user, the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in 2018. Growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in number of hospitals across the globe. Hospitals are the most preferred choice and highly favorable setting for disease diagnosis and treatment. Therefore, the segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the leading share of the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence and increase in incidence of breast cancer in the U.S. and Canada, and wide base of medical device companies in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, about 1 in 8 women in the U.S. (about 12.4%) would develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2018, nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. This is expected to drive the market in North America. Easy availability of contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) system is the other major factor attributed to North America’s prominent share of the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in 2018.

The contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. India, China, and South Korea are expected to be lucrative markets in the near future, owing to various initiatives taken by private and government institutions to provide better health care facilities in these countries. A study published in the Japanese Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2016 indicated that the incidence of breast cancer has progressively increased, making it the leading cause of cancer deaths in Japan. Breast cancer accounts for 20.4% of all cancers, with reported age-standardized rate of 63.6 per 100,000 women.

Growth Strategies of Key Players

Key players operating in the global contrast enhanced digital mammography (CEDM) market are Hologic, Inc., Planmed Oy, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, and Allengers. These companies engage in research & development activities to develop novel products in order to expand product offerings and customer base. In October 2019, GE Healthcare and Premier, Inc. announced collaboration to implement same-day breast cancer diagnosis and treatment model in the U.S. using GE Healthcare’s Senographe Pristina mammography system and SenoBright Contrast Enhanced Spectral Mammography (CESM). In November 2017, Hologic, Inc. and Tromp Medical, Hologic’s distributor in the Netherlands, provided mammography systems for the Dutch Breast Cancer Screening Program.

