Organ Transplant Rejection Medications Market Examined in New Research Report

Organ Transplant Rejection Medications Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global organ transplant rejection medications market was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in healthcare spending and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the global geriatric population are the major factors anticipated to drive the organ transplant rejection Medication market from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in Healthcare Spending and Improvement in Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Global Market

Increase in patient awareness about personal health boosts the demand for medical devices. Patients are more aware and proactive about their health and are willing to seek a physician’s advice at an early stage. Increase in per capita disposable income is encouraging people to spend more on healthcare facilities, which, in turn, fuels the global organ transplant rejection medications market. Advertisements have increased public visibility of new technology, thereby generating interest among chronic patients for organ transplant rejection medications.

Changing demographics in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to provide significant opportunities for organ transplant rejection medications. Moreover, public and private healthcare expenditure is expected to increase in these countries, which is likely to drive the organ transplant rejection medications market.

Increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in global per capita income, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and government reimbursement programs in developed as well as developing countries are likely to propel the organ transplant rejection medications market in the near future.

Kidney Transplant to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global organ transplant rejection medications market based on drug class, transplant type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the organ transplant rejection medications market has been segmented into calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, mTOR inhibitors, antibodies, and steroids. Based on transplant type, the market has been segmented into kidney transplant, bone marrow transplant, liver transplant, heart transplant, lung transplant, and other transplants. Kidney transplant is a highly preferred treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD). It is comparatively more cost-effective than dialysis and is associated with a long-term mortality improvement.

Based on distribution channel, the global organ transplant rejection medications market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospitals are major clinical settings wherein a large number of surgeries are conducted. This makes hospital pharmacies a prominent segment of the organ transplant rejection medications market.

North America to Lead Organ Transplant Rejection Medications Market

North America was the largest market for organ transplant rejection medications in 2018, due to presence of the maximum number of living as well as deceased donors and better organ-preserving practices in the region. However, high costs and complex procedures would adversely affect the organ transplant rejection medications market during the forecast period. The organ transplant rejection medications market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a relatively high CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Transplantation procedures vary substantially from region to region and country to country, due to factors such as difference in the rate of end-organ damage, economic differences in terms of ability to provide transplants or other treatments, cultural differences that can support or hinder organ donation and transplant, and reporting of legal transplants across regions.

Major Market Players

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global organ transplant rejection medications market. These include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Allergan plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), and Sanofi.

Novartis AG is a leading company that specializes in the development and manufacture of branded as well as generic pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs. It is evaluating the experimental Facilitating Cell Therapy (FCR001), which involves taking stem cells of a kidney donor and grafting them in the transplant recipient’s bone marrow. This combination would trick the recipient’s immune system by accepting the donated kidney as its own.

Pfizer, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets prescription medicines in 11 therapeutic segments, including cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, pain, and infectious diseases. The company offers a range of medicines and vaccines as well as consumer healthcare products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and chronic diseases for all age groups.

