Europe Application Modernization Tools Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027

The application modernization services offer application code conversion, enhance the user experience, integration & automation, and others. Enterprises across the globe are engaged in application modernization initiatives to stay ahead in the competitive market. The application modernization is driven by digital transformation initiative across the industries. With the implementation of stringent regulatory compliances, enterprises must upgrade its application and legacy based on the compliances & standards. Regulations such as GDPR and PCI DSS are playing a vital role in the application modernization market. Enterprises are modernizing its legacy to make competitive differentiation.

Healthcare and BFSI sector is profoundly impacted by the standards and regulations set by the various government bodies. Enterprises must upgrade its business rules as per the regulations. These regulations are making it mandatory for enterprises to modernize their applications. The stringent regulatory compliances are significantly driving the application modernization tools market during the forecast period.

Currently, Germany is dominating the application modernization tools market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for application modernization tools market. Germany is a highly industrialized country, and its economically leading industries include chemicals, automotive, electronics, and food & beverages. Through its economic and innovation policies, the country focuses on the digital economy; digital infrastructure; innovative public administration; digital workplaces; digital environments in society, science, research, education, security, protection, culture, and media; and European and international dimension of the Digital Agenda. Also, Germany is a significant FinTech market in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world. On the back of such developed ICT and FinTech sector, the demand for application modernization tools is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

EUROPE APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type

COBOL

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Application

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Europe Application Modernization Tools Companies Mentioned

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems

Asysco

Atos SE

Blu Age

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft

Micro Focus

Mphasis

Software Mining

