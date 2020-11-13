Global Phytosterols Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published research report titled “Phytosterols Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
Phytosterols, also referred to as plant sterols, are a family of naturally occurring compounds that are usually found in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes. Phytosterols are widely consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. The most common types of phytosterols which can be consumed in the human diet are beta-sitosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, etc. Beta-sitosterols are used for lowering cholesterol levels and stigmasterols have the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, phytosterols also find extensive applications across diverse industries, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc.
Global Phytosterols Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of numerous cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary consumer lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is augmenting the demand for phytosterol-rich diet. Furthermore, rising consumer inclination towards nutraceuticals and dietary supplements rich in phytosterols is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing concerns towards the negative health impact of chemical-based ingredients have led to the increasing demand for phytosterols as a natural food additive. Additionally, the emergence of healthier dark chocolate variants that contain a high amount of phytosterols for reducing cholesterol levels in an individual is further propelling the market growth.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Phytosterols Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Beta-Sitosterols
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Campesterols
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Stigmasterols
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Food Ingredients
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmaceuticals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cosmetics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Europe
8.1.1 Germany
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 France
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.1.3 United Kingdom
8.1.3.1 Market Trends
8.1.3.2 Market Forecast
8.1.4 Italy
8.1.4.1 Market Trends
8.1.4.2 Market Forecast
8.1.5 Spain
8.1.5.1 Market Trends
8.1.5.2 Market Forecast
8.1.6 Russia
8.1.6.1 Market Trends
8.1.6.2 Market Forecast
8.1.7 Others
8.1.7.1 Market Trends
8.1.7.2 Market Forecast
8.2 North America
8.2.1 United States
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 India
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 South Korea
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Australia
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Indonesia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Argentina
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4.4 Columbia
8.4.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.4.2 Market Forecast
8.4.5 Chile
8.4.5.1 Market Trends
8.4.5.2 Market Forecast
8.4.6 Peru
8.4.6.1 Market Trends
8.4.6.2 Market Forecast
8.4.7 Others
8.4.7.1 Market Trends
8.4.7.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Turkey
8.5.1.1 Market Trends
8.5.1.2 Market Forecast
8.5.2 Saudi Arabia
8.5.2.1 Market Trends
8.5.2.2 Market Forecast
8.5.3 Iran
8.5.3.1 Market Trends
8.5.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5.4 United Arab Emirates
8.5.4.1 Market Trends
8.5.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5.5 Others
8.5.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.5.2 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Arboris
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 BASF
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Cargill
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Cognis
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Lipofoods
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Matrix Fine Sciences
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Pharmachem Laboratories Inc
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Raisio Group
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Unilever
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
