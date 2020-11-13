Global Phytosterols Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published research report titled “Phytosterols Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.

Phytosterols, also referred to as plant sterols, are a family of naturally occurring compounds that are usually found in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes. Phytosterols are widely consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. The most common types of phytosterols which can be consumed in the human diet are beta-sitosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, etc. Beta-sitosterols are used for lowering cholesterol levels and stigmasterols have the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, phytosterols also find extensive applications across diverse industries, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc.

Global Phytosterols Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of numerous cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary consumer lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is augmenting the demand for phytosterol-rich diet. Furthermore, rising consumer inclination towards nutraceuticals and dietary supplements rich in phytosterols is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing concerns towards the negative health impact of chemical-based ingredients have led to the increasing demand for phytosterols as a natural food additive. Additionally, the emergence of healthier dark chocolate variants that contain a high amount of phytosterols for reducing cholesterol levels in an individual is further propelling the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Phytosterols Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Beta-Sitosterols

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Campesterols

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Stigmasterols

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food Ingredients

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cosmetics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Germany

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 France

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.1.3 United Kingdom

8.1.3.1 Market Trends

8.1.3.2 Market Forecast

8.1.4 Italy

8.1.4.1 Market Trends

8.1.4.2 Market Forecast

8.1.5 Spain

8.1.5.1 Market Trends

8.1.5.2 Market Forecast

8.1.6 Russia

8.1.6.1 Market Trends

8.1.6.2 Market Forecast

8.1.7 Others

8.1.7.1 Market Trends

8.1.7.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 India

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Australia

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Indonesia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4.4 Columbia

8.4.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.4.2 Market Forecast

8.4.5 Chile

8.4.5.1 Market Trends

8.4.5.2 Market Forecast

8.4.6 Peru

8.4.6.1 Market Trends

8.4.6.2 Market Forecast

8.4.7 Others

8.4.7.1 Market Trends

8.4.7.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.1.1 Market Trends

8.5.1.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.2 Market Forecast

8.5.3 Iran

8.5.3.1 Market Trends

8.5.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5.4 United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.1 Market Trends

8.5.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5.5 Others

8.5.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.5.2 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Indicators

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Arboris

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 BASF

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Cargill

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Cognis

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Lipofoods

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Matrix Fine Sciences

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Pharmachem Laboratories Inc

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Raisio Group

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Unilever

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

