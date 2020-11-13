Global Mechanical Ventilators Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global mechanical ventilators market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025. Mechanical ventilators support patients who are suffering from chronic respiratory diseases by delivering high concentrations of oxygen into their lungs. They are also used as diagnostic tools for measuring the static compliance of airway resistance and the functioning of the respiratory system. Therefore, they are utilized in ambulances, neonatal care centers and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the globe.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Trends:

On account of the increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe, governments of several countries are focusing on increasing the number of ventilators available in their countries to fight against the pandemic. Such medical emergencies are encouraging hospitals to use portable, compact ventilators to provide convenience and faster care. Furthermore, several manufactures operating in the industry are focusing on creating cost-efficient and non-invasive ventilation solutions to provide flexibility in patient care and cater to the local needs. Apart from this, improving healthcare infrastructure, in confluence with the rising awareness about the available treatments for respiratory diseases, is projected to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1905&flag=C

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Intensive Care Ventilators

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Interface

7.1 Invasive Ventilation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Invasive Ventilation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Age Group

8.1 Pediatric

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Adult

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Geriatric

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Mode of Ventilation

9.1 Combined Mode of Ventilation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Volume Mode of Ventilation

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pressure Mode of Ventilation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Other Mode of Ventilation

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Home Care

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Air Liquide (OTCMKTS: AIQUY)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS: AHKSY)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 GE Healthcare Company (NYSE: GE)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hamilton Medical AG

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Maquet GmbH & Co. KG (Gatenge)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Medtronic Plc

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Mindray Medical International Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Philips Healthcare

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 ResMed

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Smiths Group Plc

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group