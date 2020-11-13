GCC Ice Cream Market 2019-2027| Latest Study with Top Companies, Applications and Types

The Food and Beverages industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The GCC ice cream market is accounted to US$ 543.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027.

The demand for ice cream has also surged due to increasing tourism in some of the countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. GCC countries enjoy hot sunny days during the most part of the year. Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The hot climate and sweltering afternoons in the GCC make for a perfect atmosphere to relish frozen desserts and ice creams. This further boosts the ice cream market in GCC.

The GCC Ice Cream Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The GCC ice cream market is bifurcated into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialist store, and others. Under the distribution channel segment, the specialist store is the leading distribution segment in the GCC ice cream market. Specialist stores are shops that cater to a single retail market. Some instances of specialist stores include ice cream shops, pharmacies, book stores camera stores and stationeries.

.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Ice Cream in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

GCC ICE CREAM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialist Store

Others

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Rest of GCC

Company Profiles

Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC

Dunkin Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Maras Turka

Mini Melts Inc.

Nestle S.A.

IFFCO

Mars, Incorporated

Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC)

Unilever

Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co Ltd

