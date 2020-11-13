Key Facts About the Firefighting Chemicals Market: Read More Below

Global Firefighting Chemicals Market: Overview

The global firefighting chemicals market is benefitting from rising safety concerns and adoption of necessary measures to combat accidental fires. Governmental agencies in several parts of the world have laid safety regulations that necessitate residential and commercial buildings to be equipped with basic firefighting apparatus to protect life and property in the event of an eventuality.

The report segregates the global firefighting chemicals market as per extinguisher type, chemical type, and region.

The report is a meticulous compilation of key aspects that are important to chart the growth trajectory of the global firefighting chemicals market. Each aspect is analyzed at length to provide a satisfactory analysis of the market’s future.

Global Firefighting Chemicals Market: Trends and Opportunities

Factors such as rising industrialization and movement of people from rural to urban areas for work opportunities have led to the construction of high skyscrapers for commercial and residential needs. These high-rise buildings, however, are prone to accidents, and a minor electrical breakdown or short circuit could result in a massive fire. This is necessitating the installation of fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, hoses, and reels in high-rise buildings to prevent loss of life and property in the event of accidental fires.

Increasing adoption of fire safety measures that have been mandated by governments and regulatory agencies in several parts of the world are likely to propel the firefighting chemicals market. For instance, dry chemicals based fire extinguishers are used against fires as they help to remove two vertices of the fire triangle. Dry chemicals are used to remove heat or fuel from other components of the fire. Dry chemicals are used for class A fire (ordinary combustibles such as cloth, wood, or plastics), class B fire, class C fire, and class D fire (metal fires).

Rapid urbanization leading to a soaring number of restaurants and eating joints is also benefitting the firefighting chemicals market. Wet chemicals are used to extinguish class K fires (greases and cooking oils) to remove the heat of fire triangles in commercial cooking operations Foams are also used for fire extinguishing to interrupt oxygen supply. Foams are of various types such as class A foams, synthetic foams, class B foams, and protein foams.

In industrial operations, mandates for fire safety to protect loss of life and property is also favoring the firefighting chemicals market. Carbon dioxide is used to extinguish fires in inflammable liquids and electrical equipment such as motors and transformers. Potassium bicarbonate is anticipated to emerge as a key chemical type segment in the firefighting chemicals market.

Global Firefighting Chemicals Market: Geographical Analysis

The global firefighting chemicals market is examined across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for significant revenue contribution to the overall market during the forecast period. North America and Europe firefighting chemicals market are likely to surge at an impressive pace owing to the continual construction of new high-rise buildings that need to be equipped with fire safety apparatus.

On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa firefighting chemicals market are likely to display sluggish growth due to lack of fire safety regulations for commercial and residential buildings and lack of knowledge regarding the importance of fire safety equipment in high-rise buildings to combat accidental fires.