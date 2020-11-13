Fluorosurfactants Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Global Fluorosurfactants Market: Snapshot

Fluorosurfactants, also known as fluorinated surfactants, have gathered steam in the surfactant industry as a compound to lower the surface tension of water-based solution. The fluorosurfactants market has been making strides over the years, catalyzed by the trend of end-use industries leveraging the combination of excellent properties pertaining to surface activity of fluorocompounds. Among the most attractive properties, the high biocompatibility and non-toxicity of these compounds are stimulating companies to harness the hydrophobicity of fluorocarbons in biomedical sciences and pharmacological applications. No doubt, the toxicity is still a telling concern in such applications, which researchers around the world are trying to understand. Such research initiatives notably pave way for novel use in drug and gene delivery applications, unlocking new prospects in the fluorosurfactants market.

The use of fluorosurfactants in numerous other applications has gained traction and has helped in the evolution of the market. A case in point is their use in levelling off stain-resistant coatings for clothing fabrics. One of the most recent avenue is the use of fluorosurfactants in self-cleaning surfaces which utilize the outstanding wetting and spreading properties. An instance is the potential use of fluorosurfactants in improving the formation of aqueous film-forming foams for extinguishing fires. Sizable revenues also come from their substantial uptake in the paints and coatings industries in numerous developing countries. Other promising areas where the applications are likely to grow significantly are in agriculture for herbicide formulation and biomedical therapies. Companies at the forefront of these demands include Dupont. Efforts are ongoing to improve the surface activity of fluorosurfactants, and companies are coming out with novel formulations. In recent years, a range of non-ionic fluorosurfactants have cropped up and have shown potential for commercialization in various emerging and developed markets.

Global Fluorosurfactants Market: Overview

The global fluorosurfactants market is foreseen to achieve high growth opportunities with the increasing usage of the product in paints and coatings because of its anti-corrosion properties. Such properties are crucial for the protection of aged buildings and structures and even marine vessels and ships. Therefore, any encouraging trend in the paints and coatings industry could mean a positive growth in the market. However, strict environmental regulations and toxicity of fluorosurfactants are anticipated to hamper the demand in the market. Nonetheless, the introduction of ecofriendly substitutes such as short-chain fluorosurfactants for replacing long-chain fluorosurfactants could once again up the demand in the near future.

As the report suggests, the global fluorosurfactants market could be segmented as per end-use industry and type. In terms of end-use industry, paints and coatings are prophesied to take a leading share of the market.

The report offers a profound evaluation of the global fluorosurfactants market with a streamlined focus on significant factors deemed crucial for growth in the coming years. Key aspects such as competitive landscape, regional and other segmentation, and trends and opportunities are closely studied by the analysts.