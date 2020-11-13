Colts vs Titans: All matches Live NFL: Week 10, Free, Reddit, Schedule, Game Info, TV, Radio

It’s week 10 of NFL post season 20-21 starting with Thursday Night Football’s big match between Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN. The last meeting of the two teams played December 01, 2019 where Titans won 31-17. Current League ranking of both team are Colts 20-1-17-25 and 14-20-21-6th.Colts have dominated all-time series-In 51 total matchups (including playoffs), the Titans are 17-34 against their division rival. The Colts and Titans have split their last six meetings, but before that Indianapolis had won a ridiculous 11 in a row over Tennessee.

Game Info and How to watch

NFL Week 10: Season 20-21

Team Name: Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Colts vs Titans

Thursday November 12, 2020

Kickoff – 08:20 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – FOX, NFL NETWORK, AMAZON

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

Venue – Nissan Stadium,Nashville, TN.

How to Watch Colts @ Titans Live stream

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 12th (Week 10).

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

National Radio coverage: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy

Color Analyst: Troy Boselli

Radio streaming information:

Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app.

Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only).

NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass.

How to Watch ON Mobile

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

Colts Official App

Coltscom mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)

Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should “Allow Location Access”

Colts at Titans Match Up

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on TNF in Week 10. The contest will mark the 51st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 34-16. Last season, the teams split the series. In their last matchup on Dec. 1, 2019, Indianapolis lost at home, 31-17.

The Titans are in position to widen the lead in the AFC South with a victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The Titans (6-2) have a one-game lead over the Colts (5-3) with the Texans (2-6) and Jaguars (1-7) unlikely to play a part in the division race.

Odds: The Titans are favored by 1 point, with an over/under of 110 points, per BetMGM.com

Prediction: Titans 24, Colts 21.

How to Watch Online Live Colts vs Titans

There are plenty options to watch live stream match between colts vs Titans match online live streaming tonight. If you have not touch on cable connection or in travel mood, then just you need a device supported by internet like IPad, IPhone, Android, Tabloid, Desktop, Laptop, PlayStation, IOS or any other devices. Just you need follow few steps and get connected to live stream on time. Sign Up Now.

How to watch Reddit free Colts vs Titans

Reddit is testing out something that, if successful, could help it take on platforms like Twitch and YouTube — live-streaming. The company today announced its first broadcasting tool, which it’s calling the “Reddit Public Access Network.” The software will let eligible users live-stream to a new subreddit called r/pan. Download the official Reddit app. Head to r/pan. Wait for a broadcast session to start (mods will announce this). Click on the broadcast video at the top of r/pan.

How to watch live stream NFL Games for free

Not only does the NFL offer free live streaming of its games on mobile devices via the NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps, but all of the major live TV streaming services in the United States now carry all of the networks that broadcast NFL games. Several TV streaming affiliates broadcasts NFL games which you can watch on online platform form. Let’s see them how to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans live stream online:

Hulu + Live TV

With Hulu Live TV, you’ll get all the games on CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. Hulu Live TV does not offer a way to subscribe to NFL Network or NFL RedZone. The only games you won’t get are the exclusive Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network.

Pluto TV

The NFL and free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV have extended their programming partnership in a multi-year agreement. After a one-year deal revealed last August, the NFL Channel delivered a curated version of library pro football fare. Pluto TV does include a decent number of sports channels from big names, such as the Fox Sports, MLS, and NFL Channel, though none allow you to stream live games. Other sports channels on Pluto TV include Big Sky Conference, Glory Kickboxing, Stadium, and The Surf Channel.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Outside of US

To access Game Pass International (and all NFL games) from anywhere, you’ll need to use a VPN. VPN apps hide your IP address so Game Pass thinks you’re in a country where it’s available.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching the NFL because it’s fast and lets you watch the game on your smart TV or game console in high definition — and you can use it for free for 30 days.

Quick Guide: Watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets From Anywhere in 3 Easy Steps

Download a VPN. ExpressVPN is my top pick because it’s fast speeds let you watch the game in high definition without any freezes (and you can try it risk-free for 30 days).

Connect to a server in India. This gives you access to NFL Game Pass.

Start watching the game! Just sign into NFL VPN and click play!

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans with Amazon

If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup via Amazon Prime or on the Fox Sports App. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream Thursday Night Football this week. Watch NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ games on Amazon Prime. “Thursday Night Football” will be made availble to Prime Video members and Twitch users. If you own an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the game will be featured prominently on your home screen

Including TNF night’s match you can watch and enjoy all matches in week 10 and rest of all week in sign up. No matter where you are, just sign up (free) exclusively designed with VPN protection included with free week 10 matches are bellow.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans –8:20 PM ET-12 Nov.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants- 1.00 Pm ET- 15 Nov.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers-1.00PM ET- 15 Nov.

Washington Football Team vs Detroit Lions-1.00PM ET- 15 Nov.

Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns -1.00 Pm ET -15 Nov.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers- 1:00PM ET- 15 Nov

Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins- 1:00PM ET- 15 Nov.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET-15 Nov.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET -15 Nov.

San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints – 4:25 PM ET-15 Nov.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET -15 Nov.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers- 4:25 PM ET-15 Nov.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots-8:20 PM ET-15 Nov.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears – 8:15 PM ET 16 Nov

Get some other way to watch NFL live streaming online.

FuboTV (FREE 7-day trial)

Pros: ESPN, NFL Network and a variety of other sports networks. NFL RedZone available for extra fee. You get a free 7-day trial.

Con: No ABC station. Price at $64.99 per month.

YouTube TV

Pro: Has every channel you need, including all four major broadcast networks, ESPN and NFL Network. NFL RedZone available at additional cost.

Con: Expensive at $64.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV

Pro: Price ($54.99) includes local stations, ESPN and Hulu’s vast library of originals and classic shows.

Con: No NFL Network.

AT&TV Now

Pro: Almost everything you need at $55.

Con: No NFL Networ.

Sling TV

Pro: $30 for Sling Orange gets you ESPN and 30 more channels.

Con: No local stations or NFL Network.

In social media you can also watch live stream the team followers of Facebook , Instagram, YouTube.

Other some affiliate broadcaster are also online streaming of NFL game. You can also try for free sign up the link above and enjoy to starting the live streaming any Football and NFL Game online.

Final Words for two teams and watch info

The Colts have to hope that the offensive output that showed up against Baltimore never rears its ugly head for the rest of the season. And there is a good chance they could get back on track against the Titans’ bottom-tier pass defense. But I still don’t have the confidence in Rivers’ ability to lead a Colts offense starved for weapons that I do the Titans’ balanced attack lead by Ryan Tannehill. These are the best NFL live stream sites to watch NFL online without paying a single cent. Just try out any of the websites mentioned above to enjoy your favorite sport. In case of any query or suggestions related to NFL Streaming Sites or any other tech-related topics leave a comment below, we are always ready to help you.